GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St., will host a Sunday Salon concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.
JazzQ, featuring faculty from the Northeast Iowa School of Music, will perform an eclectic mix of jazz, swing and blues. The group is led by David Resnick on saxophone, with vocalist Rebecca Lansing, pianist Melanie Paulsen, bassist Andrew Geyssens and drummer John Garde.
The concert is free. Donations are welcome.
For more information, call 779-214-0261 or visit www.galenacenterforthearts.org.