A Loras College professor and alum recently received a nod at the Iowa Motion Picture Awards, according to a press release.
Associate professor of media studies Seth D. Myers and Loras alum John Spencer (Woerdehoff) took home the Award of Excellence for Editing — Short Form for their work on the film, “Bella.”
The Iowa Motion Picture Awards annually recognizes outstanding creative and technical achievement in Iowa’s moving image production industry in 22 program categories and 25 craft categories.
The pair’s working relationship began at Loras, when Spencer took Myers’ digital imaging class. Spencer later participated in an academic internship through the Center for Experiential Learning, assisting Myers on a commissioned video art series.
Spencer served as co-editor and director of photography on “Bella,” which was co-produced and directed by Myers and international artist Sarah Stolar.
The pair also recently worked together shooting on-location in Oregon, collaborating on a music video that Spencer is working on and a commissioned video installation for a live music ensemble.