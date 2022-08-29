In 2018, Amy Schumer started physical therapy — and boxing — for excruciating back pain. In about seven months, despite her herniated and bulging discs, she had a new attitude about her pain and her body, and the pain subsided.
Turns out her solution was in line with a new approach to managing back pain that looks at it as a modifiable problem of the nervous system, rather than a disc, bone or muscle problem.
Researchers from the University of New South Wales and Neuroscience Research Australia say that chronic back pain leads to a hypersensitive pain system and imprecise communication between the back and brain. Fix the nervous system problems, and you ease the pain significantly.
Their treatment approach is based on sensorimotor training. In their study, published in JAMA Network, the researchers put half the participants through a 12-week ST course. The training changed folks’ thinking about how their body experiences pain, altered how they process sensory information from their back, and let them learn new ways of moving their back during activities. Not only did the pain ease or go away, but, a year later, many folks were still experiencing less pain than before doing ST.
Chronic back pain plagues 16 million American adults, causing psychological distress and physical weakness. If that’s you, the researchers hope physiotherapists, exercise physiologists and other clinicians will be trained in ST in the next six to nine months. So talk to your back doctor about this new approach and be on the lookout for an ST practitioner.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
