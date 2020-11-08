Hardcover Fiction
1. The Searcher, Tana French, Viking
2. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab
3. A Time for Mercy, John Grisham, Doubleday
4. The Sentinel, Lee Child, Andrew Child, Delacorte Press
5. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Atria
6. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
7. Leave the World Behind, Rumaan Alam, Ecco
8. The Cold Millions, Jess Walter, Harper
9. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi, Knopf
10. Memorial, Bryan Washington, Riverhead Books
11. The Evening and the Morning, Ken Follett, Viking
12. Snow, John Banville, Hanover Square Press
13. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
14. All the Devils Are Here, Louise Penny, Minotaur
15. Piranesi, Susanna Clarke, Bloomsbury Publishing
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
2. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey, Crown
3. Modern Comfort Food, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
4. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
5. Solutions and Other Problems, Allie Brosh, Gallery Books
6. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World
7. Ottolenghi Flavor, Yotam Ottolenghi, Ixta Belfrage, Ten Speed Press
8. The 99% Invisible City, Roman Mars, Kurt Kohlstedt, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
9. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
10. Is This Anything? Jerry Seinfeld, S&S
11. Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life, Christie Tate, Avid Reader Press/S&S
12. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
13. Rage, Bob Woodward, S&S
14. Dessert Person, Claire Saffitz, Clarkson Potter
15. Breath, James Nestor, Riverhead Books
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
2. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
3. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria
4. Shuggie Bain, Douglas Stuart, Grove Press
5. Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi, Vintage
6. The Topeka School, Ben Lerner, Picador
7. Ninth House, Leigh Bardugo, Flatiron Books
8. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Anchor
9. Nothing to See Here, Kevin Wilson, Ecco
10. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
11. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
12. Parable of the Sower, Octavia E. Butler, Grand Central
13. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, Anchor
14. Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Press/Black Cat
15. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. My Own Words, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, S&S
3. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
4. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
5. Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents, Pete Souza, Voracious
6. Burnout, Emily Nagoski, Amelia Nagoski, Ballantine
7. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
8. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
9. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
10. What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism, Dan Rather, Elliot Kirschner, Algonquin Books
11. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin
12. The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin, Vintage
13. My Grandmother’s Hands, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press
14. The New Jim Crow, Michelle Alexander, New Press
15. Intimations, Zadie Smith, Penguin
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
4. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
5. The Autobiography of Malcolm X, Malcom X, Ballantine
6. The Shining, Stephen King, Anchor
7. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
8. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Perigee
9. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelou, Ballantine
10. The Night Fire, Michael Connelly, Grand Central
Early & Middle Grade Readers
1. Class Act, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
2. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. Skunk and Badger, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers
4. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
5. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
6. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
7. Witches of Brooklyn, Sophie Escabasse, Random House Graphic
8. The Witches: The Graphic Novel, Roald Dahl, Penelope Bagieu (Illus.), Scholastic
9. A Whale of the Wild, Rosanne Parry, Lindsay Moore (Illus.), Greenwillow Books
10. Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks, Jason Reynolds, Alexander Nabaum (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
11. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
12. Bill Nye’s Great Big World of Science, Bill Nye, Gregory Mone, Abrams Books for Young Readers
13. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
14. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
15. This Book Is Anti-Racist, Tiffany Jewell, Aurelia Durand (Illus.), Frances Lincoln Children’s Books
Young Adult
1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
3. Dear Justyce, Nic Stone, Crown Books for Young Readers
4. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
5. Elatsoe, Darcie Little Badger, Rovina Cai (Illus.), Levine Querido
6. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
7. Skyhunter, Marie Lu, Roaring Brook Press
8. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
9. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
10. The Magic Fish, Trung Le Nguyen, Random House Graphic
11. Dear Martin (An Indies Introduce Title), Nic Stone, Ember
12. Punching the Air, Ibi Zoboi, Yusef Salaam, Balzer + Bray
13. Long Way Down: The Graphic Novel,Jason Reynolds, Danica Novgorodoff (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
14. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
15. The Left-Handed Booksellers of London, Garth Nix, Katherine Tegen Books
Children's Illustrated
1. Room on the Broom Push-Pull-Slide Board Book, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books
2. Cozy, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
3. I Am Every Good Thing, Derrick Barnes, Gordon C. James (Illus.), Nancy Paulsen Books
4. What We’ll Build: Plans For Our Together Future, Oliver Jeffers, Philomel Books
5. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
6. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
7. Little Blue Truck’s Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
8. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
9. 5 More Sleeps ‘til Christmas, Jimmy Fallon, Rich Deas (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
10. Natalie Portman’s Fables, Natalie Portman, Janna Mattia (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
11. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
12. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
13. Gustavo, the Shy Ghost, Flavia Z. Drago, Candlewick
14. Margaret’s Unicorn, Briony May Smith, Schwartz & Wade
15. Creepy Pair of Underwear! Aaron Reynolds, Peter Brown (Illus.), Simon & Schuster