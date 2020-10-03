SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound will present, “Walking the Sacred Path,” a virtual retreat with Dan Schutte, from Monday, Oct. 19, through, Thursday, Oct. 22.
This recorded, retreat will be followed by a live Zoom question-and-answer session with Schutte from 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22.
Each recorded presentation is approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes in length.
The cost is $50 per person. The registration deadline is 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. A digital workbook/prayer journal is included.
Conservation biologist to speak
Sinsinawa Mound will host conservation biologist Curt Meine when he presents, “Politics of Our Rural Land: An Interview with Curt Meine, from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, via Zoom.
Meine is an environmental historian who has researched and written about Aldo Leopold and is the co-editor of “The Driftless Reader.”
The registration deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, and the fee is $10.
Poetry of the Land zoom event planned
Author and poet Austin Smith will lead, “Poetry of the Land,” via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14.
The reading and discussion of selected poems will include works by Wendell Berry, Joanna Klink, Jared Carer and Marianne Boruch.
The cost is $10 per person. The deadline to register is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Register for these and other Sinsinawa Mound events by contacting guest services at 608-748-4411 or visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.