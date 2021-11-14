Bundled up in sweaters, caps and scarves, my husband and I enjoyed the last sunny float on our pontoon boat two weeks ago. The boat now languishes up on concrete blocks.
Summer’s jalapenos are rock-hard in the freezer, ready to make the hottest chili on the coldest afternoons. Rosemary and basil were relocated indoors to full southern exposures.
I’ve crock-potted beef stew, and created Maple Ginger Pumpkin Pie and Pumpkin Carrot Bisque. The furnace filter was changed. The fireplace burns bright these chill mornings.
Lawn mowing is barely a memory.
With Thanksgiving next week but subzero and sticking snow likely awhile off, we’ve entered the “Locking Season” — author Kurt Vonnegut’s term for that time between golden autumn and crystal winter.
Batten down the hatches.
Poet William Carlos Williams, however, claims this time of year is only “lifeless in appearance.” Beneath freezing surfaces, there’s a lot of life going on.
For those of us engaged in fiber arts, glory days are ahead. Far from a dainty lady hobby, the fiber world requires muscle and a lot of it.
Sheep-keepers heft 50-pound hay bales in the barn for Ovis aires feasts. These farmers also build fencing, tote feed buckets, and wrangle Rambouillet and Romneys for vaccination and worming.
Sheep shearers wrestle 150-pound sheep to standstill and swivel shears through the fleece as adroitly as a skater cutting figure 8’s across the ice without even a nick. Next is scouring before delivering fleece to a mill where gigantic machinery takes over — unless you’re lucky enough to have a spinner in the house.
Finally, it’s yarn.
Midwestern winter ahead invites sticks to act like magic wands, poofing scarves and stocking caps out of thin air. Although many of us also knit year-round, now it’s time for blazing needles.
Among other things, knitting is a way to woo women. One of our high school sons learned to knit to make gloves for girlfriends. Another son made his kids’ first baby blankets. Nephew Burke finds stress relief from his job as chief legal counsel at a hedge fund company by knitting scarves and hats for his wife and children.
The quirky side of knitting includes cast iron circular sock machines (CSMs) invented in the 1880s. Initially for family use, these were later touted as “machines that won World War I.” Canada gave a machine and ten pounds of yarn to any man or woman who would make socks for troops thus preventing deadly Trench Foot.
CSMs have become so popular today that machinist PeeWee Erlbacher reverse-engineered the 19th century wonder. His sell for upwards of $1,500 and reduce sock production time from 25 hours to 1.5 hour or less. One maker put three kids through college selling CSM-knit socks.
As diverse as fiber arts are, however, there are some things I refuse to make including an Elvis Presley wig. Nein, nein also to a Barbie toilet paper holder with Barbie squatting on a knitted toilet.
Appealing to the science lover in me, I confess, however, that my knitterly to-do list includes a pattern titled, “Biology 101” by designer Emily Stoneking. It features a dissected frog splayed on a dissection pan, its heart and innards surrounding it. No animal was harmed in its knitting!
From the sheep’s back to yours, enjoy those wooly sweaters, scarves and hats in the months ahead.