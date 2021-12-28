When Stevie Wonder sang “Ain’t No Sunshine When You’re Gone,” he was lamenting a broken heart. Well, turns out when the sunshine vitamin — the big D — is gone (or at least deficient), you are risking a broken heart, too.
A first-of-its-kind study, published in the European Heart Journal, found that folks with a vitamin D deficiency were more likely to have high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease (risk factors for heart attack and stroke), and those with the lowest of vitamin D levels had double the risk of heart disease as folks with healthy levels.
This new role for D in your health comes on top of everything else it does for you: Although we don’t know if, in the short term, increasing your vitamin D level into the normal range benefits you, we do know that long term, if you sustain a level above 35 ng/ml you’re likely to have healthier heart, brain, bone, muscle and immune-system function and glucose metabolism.
Around 24% of folks in the U.S. have very low levels (below 13 ng/ml) of D, and another 50% have levels below 35 ng/ml. So you want to get a blood test to see if you’re deficient. Also, up your intake of oily fish like salmon and sea trout, and foods (whole grain cereals) fortified with D.
Then if your blood test shows you are low — take a daily supplement as prescribed by your doc. Dr. Mike eats salmon daily and takes 2,000 IUs of D3 a day to keep his level up.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at question@GreatAgeReboot.com.