I have been a Type 1 diabetic since I was 16 years old. I would tell you what year that was, except I’m feeling self-conscious right now. After all, the big four decade milestone is ahead of me as I type this and behind you as you read it. I’ll let you do the math.
When I was first diagnosed, I had no idea what the issue was. I was constantly, doggedly tired. I was so thirsty most of the time, I couldn’t make it through an hour car ride without dashing to a water source afterward. And, most of all, I was losing weight at an alarming rate for someone who already struggled to stay above 119 lbs.
While I might not have known what was going on, my mother was watching like a hawk. After one particularly bad day she made an appointment with the doctor.
He thought it was overwork at first — being a stock boy at Walmart (I wouldn’t graduate to stock man for a few years) meant pushing a lot of carts from the parking lot back into the building every day. I might have been tired, but I had the leg muscles of a Spartan soldier.
The bloodwork he ordered showed the actual culprit: A blood glucose reading in the mid-500s.
From there, it was off to the races. Or, more appropriately, a hospital bed.
At first my greatest concern — being 16 and all — was how this would affect me getting my license. The greatest takeaway looking back at it, though, was how big of a difference the people made.
My mother went from being so upset she was in tears to the bedrock on which a teenager could build a life with diabetes.
My father, bless him, tried. During a lesson on the proper way to administer insulin shots, with syringe and practice orange in hand, he jabbed away with all the bedside manner of a slasher movie villain.
It was more than enough impetus to take that syringe firmly — but gently — in hand and take responsibility for the upkeep of my disease. Have I been perfect this whole time? No. But looking back at that slasher-movie-esque stab often gives me the impetus to get back on the bucking bronco that is life with a chronic illness.
And they were far from the last people in my life who have helped, guided and generally made what could be considered a burden into something much less.
There were the friends who confidently attempted to sneak a PlayStation into my hospital room, post initial diagnosis, before being firmly shut down by a nurse who was definitely going to be taking no for an answer.
There’s the endocrinology nurse years later who helped me get back on track after a wee bout of not taking care of myself toward the end of college.
My current endocrinologist deserves no little praise in keeping me on track for a long, healthy life.
Also, let’s not forget Wilford Brimley, whose earnest, walrus-like mustache often comes to mind when I’m sticking my finger and hearing the wistful words “check your blood sugar and check it often” whispered on the wind.
And, finally, there’s my wife, who from day one was invested in learning about my condition, how it affects my life and what she could do to help. She’s been a perfect partner in crime — or health in this case — who’s more than willing to learn, grow and give encouragement on the subject.
If there’s ever a time I find myself lagging in my glucose monitoring duties or find myself getting grumpy over having to administer yet another needle to my tender flesh, what keeps me going is my thoughts of her.
I do the math, and every moment added to the back nine of my life through proper management is time I know will be well spent.
