If your birthday is today: Reminisce, reach out to someone special, and do something that makes you happy. Get to know yourself better and grow mentally, emotionally and spiritually. Discover what you can do to make the world and your life better.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Put things in perspective before disrupting your life. Be willing to compromise. Discourage negativity by keeping the peace.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) A sensitive issue will surface. Listen to ensure you get your facts straight, and use the information to set yourself up for success.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't let fear limit you. If change is necessary, jump in and make the adjustments required. Social events will help you connect with someone influential.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Jump in and take advantage of every possible opportunity. Mix business with pleasure. The more active and vibrant you are, the more persuasive you'll be.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take advantage of a sensitive situation instead of letting someone use you. Don't take on responsibilities that don't belong to you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Wheel and deal until you get what you want. A positive change at home will allow you more freedom and space.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Get moving. Put your energy into something that matters to you, and improve your home, relationships and the way you do business.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Focus on moving forward. Using your wit to bring out the best in others will gain you recognition. Spend time with a loved one.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Finish what you start. Your reputation depends on how you handle sensitive issues. Don't give anyone access to personal data.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Spend time with someone who makes you feel good about yourself. Make personal gain, romance and self-improvement your goals.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Be honest when dealing with domestic matters. Someone won't see things your way. Give others the freedom you expect in return. Set boundaries to avoid getting roped into sticky situations.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Expand your interests and circle of friends. Consider what you can offer to improve your life and alleviate any concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.