If your birthday is today: If you go back and forth or show signs of inconsistency, you will lose ground. Be aware of the possibilities. Aim to gain this year, and you will surpass your expectations.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Conversations will help you make decisions that prompt immediate action. Staying ahead of the competition will give you the stamina to go further than anticipated.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Emotional issues will confuse you. When in doubt, don't make a move. Take a wait-and-see approach. Consider your options.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Step outside your comfort zone, and you'll discover you have more options than you realize. Focus on the best way to pursue your objective.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Distance yourself from unsavory situations or problems you face. You'll gain perspective once you clear your head and have a chance to see things differently.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Participate in events that interest you, and you'll meet someone intriguing. Refine image to reflect what you want to do and who you want to attract. Don't let anyone intimidate you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't let uncertainty or an unexpected change get you down. Take the initiative and follow through with your plans.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't wait for someone to outdo you. Take responsibility and bring about changes that will make your life and relationships more enjoyable. Pay attention to loved ones.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Rethink what you want to accomplish. Changing how you handle money will provide you the freedom to live life your way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Know your limits and what you are up against before you agree to get involved in a joint venture. Make intelligent decisions.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Keep your thoughts to yourself until you are ready to make an irresistible pitch. How you demonstrate your capabilities will be crucial.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't get in the way. Find a quiet spot in which to organize your plans. Trust your instincts. Concentrate on physical improvements.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Keep your feelings to yourself. Don't allow anyone to take advantage of you. Find an innovative way to get things done on time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.