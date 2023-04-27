The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place Wednesday-Sunday, April 26-30. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Title: “Central Valley”
The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival will take place Wednesday-Sunday, April 26-30. Visit julienfilmfest.com for more information.
Genre: Drama feature.
Country: U.S.
Run time: 90 minutes.
Director: Gabriel Oliva and Niv Klainer.
Writers: Travis Andre Ross and Gabriel Oliva.
Producer: Travis Andre Ross.
When to see it: 6 p.m. today, Grand Opera House; 1 p.m. Sunday, April 30, Five Flags Bijou Theater. Times and locations are subject to change. Visit julienfilmfest.com for the most up-to-date information.
Synopsis: Tim is a 35-year-old drug peddler drifting through the streets of Central Valley, Calif. He and his younger brother, Dave, were always each other’s positive influences, but with a father who has died and a drug-addicted mother, the brothers spent their childhoods in separate foster homes.
Now Dave has died, leaving his 10-year-old son in Tim’s care. Tim has never been able to take care of himself, much less anybody else. But now Tim must decide his nephew’s fate — put him into foster care or straighten out his life and raise the boy himself.
Behind the scenes: Writer-producer Travis Andre Ross, who also plays Tim, was inspired to pen “Central Valley” based on true events in his life.
“The locations in the film are the actual locations where everything took place,” he said. “The police station in the film is the police station where I got arrested, which is one of the moments that changed my life forever.”
“Central Valley” won Best Narrative Feature at the 2023 FirstGlance Film Festival in Hollywood, where it also won Best Actor for Ross and Best Young Actor for Xavi Avina, who portrays Tim’s nephew in the film.
“This film will make you laugh, cry and root for our protagonist,” Ross said.
Ross hopes the film will lead to some thought-provoking conversations among audience members about the choices they make in their lives.
“This film has a lot to do with choice and having the courage to change,” he said.
