It’s pretty easy to hate these days. Love? Now that’s another matter.
Long before the pandemic turned our world into a surreal science fiction horror movie, Americans were becoming fed up with each other. Now, the never-ending, frustrating saga just exasperates the situation, causing many of us to react negatively as never before.
And with the presidential election a month away, the often hateful “Us vs. Them” narrative keeps getting hammered home on social media, political ads and everywhere in between. We must choose a side and NOT waver or have a nuanced viewpoint on anything.
This approach only leads to head-butting, name-calling and hostility.
With that in mind, try to find in your heart a way to love your neighbor or relative whose political yard sign is the opposite of yours. Don’t hate on someone who might not wear a mask as much as you do. Understand that not everybody’s most important social issue is the same as yours.
Perhaps some thoughts on love and forgiveness from the following five renowned leaders/sources will help:
Ghandi
• “A coward is incapable of exhibiting love; it is the prerogative of the brave.”
• “Permanent good can never be the
outcome of untruth and violence.”
• “The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is an attribute of the strong.”
• “Whenever you are confronted with an opponent, conquer him with love.”
• “You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is like an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.”
Martin Luther King jr.
• “At the center of non-violence stands the principle of love.”
• “Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.”
• “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.”
• “Love is the only force capable of
transforming an enemy into friend.”
Maya Angelou
• “Hate. It has caused a lot of problems in this world but it has not solved one yet.”
• “Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.”
• “People will forget what you said. People will forget what you did. But people will never forget how you made them feel.”
• “We need joy as we need air. We need love as we need water. We need each other as we need the earth we share.”
Mother Teresa
• “If you judge people, you have no time to love them.”
• “I want you to be concerned about your next-door neighbor. Do you know your
next-door neighbor?”
• “Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless.”
• “Let us always meet each other with smile, for the smile is the beginning of love.”
The Bible
• “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another. Just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another. By this all people will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.” — Jesus, John 13:34-35
• “Do not judge, and you will not be judged. Do not condemn, and you will not be condemned. Forgive, and you will be
forgiven.” — Jesus, Luke 6:37
• “Get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice. Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.” — Apostle Paul, Ephesians 4:31-32
• “Whoever pursues righteousness and love finds life, prosperity and honor.” — King Solomon, Proverbs 21:21