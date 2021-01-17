Maundy Thursday, the day before Good Friday, is a religious holiday with services celebrated in the Church of England and around the world.
At the service, the British monarch or a royal official ceremonially distributes small silver coins known as “Maundy Money” as symbolic alms to elderly recipients.
The coins are legal tender but do not circulate because of their silver content and numismatic value.
Recently while working to clean a home that was unoccupied for more than four years, we encountered our fair share of mold while searching through more than 75 large trash bags.
We found this small red box only about 3 inches square that contained four coins dated 1896. Photos of the front and back of the coins are shown under the box.
We posted this collection on eBay and found a buyer in Ukraine with a winning bid of $206.25.