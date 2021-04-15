When 19-year-old Dan Hefel enlisted in the Army in 1969, he never imagined it would be more than 1,143 days until he came back home. Hefel, now 71 and a native of North Buena Vista, Iowa, had dropped out of high school and was contemplating his next move in life. He decided to enlist and get it over with, since he knew he would eventually be drafted. “I can get back home and be young yet,” he said in the documentary, “The Final 19,” which will make its world premiere at the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival. Writer and director Tim Breitbach, who is a distant cousin of Hefel’s, had been producing television and shooting short documentaries for several years when he decided to tell Hefel’s story of being a prisoner of war for more than three years. This is his first feature documentary. “This had been told in our family for years,” Breitbach said. “We started this as a way to do something for our family. The story was fantastic. You always take a journey with a documentary film, and (Dan’s) story was particularly intense.” Breitbach, who had worked for 20 years in the advertising business, became a full-time filmmaker after he and his business partner wrote “Dopamine,” which won the Sloan Foundation award for screenwriting at the 2003 Sundance Film Festival. “When you’re on stage and getting your award on live television from Stanley Tucci, you say, ‘This is better than advertising, and I’ll take my shot at this,’” he said. Since then, he has written and produced documentary shorts and produced shows such as “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” on the Oprah Winfrey Network and “Fast ’n Loud” on Discovery Channel. But it is the story of Hefel’s time as a POW during the Vietnam conflict that consumed him heart and soul. He worked on the documentary on and off for more than 14 years. “COVID lit a big fire to finish it,” Breitbach said. “I had some family members that passed and that won’t see the film. You look at it hard for a million reasons, but I just wanted to finish it because the family is so tight. I wasn’t just doing it for myself. I was doing it for an entire area and multiple generations that just love Dan.” On Feb. 5, 1970, Hefel was part of a four-man crew that was taking a helicopter on a short flight for some routine maintenance from Hue to Phu Bai in South Vietnam. “We were supposed to fly down and have our helicopter blades painted on the top, and our altimeter gauges weren’t working,” Hefel said. “So we were flying the helicopter for some repairs. Quick in and out … like Jiffy Lube.” As the chopper flew down the coast, it veered off toward the mountains. Hefel wondered why. “It turned out the one pilot flew in and out of that valley all the time,” he said. “The co-pilot was new and wanted to know what it was like to fly into the valley. They were both captains. In my mind, I’m thinking, ‘You do not want to fly out there. You guys are making a bad decision.’ But I can’t say anything because they outranked me.” Hefel grabbed his “chicken plate,” a large lead plate that covers the chest, and put it on. He grabbed his M-16 and put on his ammo belt. Just in case, he thought. “We’re flying out, and at first it was OK,” he said. “Then, we flew into these big puffy clouds. It was just beautiful. Just like heaven. And it went from heaven to hell immediately. We came out of the clouds, and all I see is this great big tree coming right at us.” A tree limb pierced the top of the helicopter and took it down, crashing into the jungle below. The pilot was mortally wounded. Hefel, his crew chief and the co-pilot, all of them severely injured, soon found themselves being strafed by enemy fire. “I had a broken back, I was on fire. When I came to, I was laying on the rudder, the tail section of the helicopter was beneath me,” Hefel said. “I looked up in the tree and saw the tail of the helicopter, and it said United States. And the helicopter’s on fire, too.” The Viet Cong eventually stopped firing and moved in, taking them prisoner and spending the night near the crash site. Hefel heard the moaning of the injured pilot throughout the night and believes the guards killed him in the morning before setting out through the jungle with him and his fellow soldiers, a journey that was excruciating with his injuries. What followed for Hefel was three years of captivity. His injuries remained mostly untreated, with the guards placing him on a bamboo mat in a hut. He was left alone most of the time, unlike other POWs who were taken for interrogation. Hefel said that even after he could walk again, he hid that fact from the guards. “I’d walk around during the day in the hut, but as soon as I heard them coming, I’d lay back down,” he said. “So I hid that I could walk from them for as long as I could.” In “The Final 19,” Hefel recounts his interactions with North Vietnamese guards, undergoing an appendectomy without anesthesia and his time in solitary confinement, among other tales of his time as a POW. The film also delves into the stories written by John McCormick, a TH reporter at the time, who covered the Hefel family during and after Dan Hefel’s imprisonment and homecoming. Hefel remained a POW until “Operation Homecoming,” a 1973 mission that brought home 591 prisoners of war. He was one of the final 19 POWs to be released and returned to the U.S. His official release date was March 27, 1973 — 1,143 days since he took that short flight for routine helicopter maintenance. “It really is a coming home story,” Breitbach said. “The deeper you get into it, it feels like a horror story. But Dan tells it with such a self-deprecating humor, and he’s just proud of those moments. There are these horrific stories, and then the big, light-hearted way that Dan tells them. I think his son said it best in the film when he says, ‘Dad left all the hate in his heart over there. He never came back with any.’” The Midnight Riders Motorcycle Club of Northeast Iowa is planning a motorcycle escort for Hefel from Balltown to Dubuque on the day of the premiere, and an after-party will be held following the film. For more information on “The Final 19” and accompanying events, visit www.tinyurl.com/y6kv7t7v. “The Final 19” will screen at the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 18, and 1:30 p.m. Tuesday April 20. Time and dates are subject to change. Visit www.julienfilmfest.com for more information.
