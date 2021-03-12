Carnegie-Stout Public Library will host a free virtual screening and discussion for the documentary, “Black Men in White Coats.”
The film will be available to screen Sunday, March 21, through Tuesday, March 23. The discussion, which will take place via Zoom, will be at 6 p.m. March 23.
“Black Men in White Coats” is a movement founded by Dr. Dale Okorodudu that aims to increase the number of Black men in the medical field through exposure, inspiration and mentoring, according to a press release. It examines why only 2% of American doctors are Black men, dissects the systemic barriers preventing Black men from becoming medical doctors and addresses the consequences of the imbalance.
The film is not rated. The runtime is one hour and 20 minutes.
To register and receive a link to the online screening, email mmay@dubuque.lib.ia.us or call 563-589-4225, ext. 2244.