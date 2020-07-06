A virtual learning series presented by the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, 350 E. Third St., will begin Tuesday, July 7.
The “Museum at Home” program will allow participants the opportunity to interact with the presenters through chat and question-and-answer features. Each session is approximately 45 minutes in length.
Morning sessions are for all ages, while evening sessions are intended for individuals who want to take an in-depth look at the River Museum’s animals, operations and initiatives.
The cost is $10 per electronic device.
Scheduled sessions:
- Otters: Back from the Brink, 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 7.
- Otterly Awesome Otters: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 9.
- Misunderstood? Sharks and Stingrays: 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 14.
- Reptiles Alive: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 16.
- Behind the Scenes of Artifact Storage: 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 28.
- Feathered Friends: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 30.
- Behind the Scenes: Conservation Initiatives: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.
- Ocean Explorers: Sharks and Rays: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.
All programs will be offered through the Zoom platform. For more information or to register, visit www.rivermuseum.com/virtual-programs.