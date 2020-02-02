My mother and I crouched on the bathroom floor, digging into the cabinets underneath the vanities. We pulled out soaps and sprays so ancient that each find was an archaeological surprise.
“It’s a shame we have so much baby powder,” she remarked to her housekeeper, Isabella, turning the half-empty bottle in her hands, scanning the label. “Don’t you know any poor women who have babies?”
When I told my mother that it’s degrading to give people castoffs like used toiletries, she told me I was being wasteful and snobbish.
“Why should they go without?” she asked.
Although my mother, having married a doctor, comes from means, the idea of throwing away anything, no matter how shoddy, is anathema to her. It made our task challenging as we spent our New Year’s holiday emptying my childhood house, which she recently sold.
I lived in Kentucky from the late 1980s until I left for college. Returns home initially adhered to the seasonal rhythm of school-sanctioned winter and summer breaks, but as I tired of sleeping under the same roof as my parents, I grew noncommittal.
By the time they retired out West, visits to the nest had diminished to a trickle, as they no longer had a tangible purpose.
My mother turned to another of her favorite subjects, my hair, but the angle she adopts when lecturing me is subject to my coif’s present condition.
“Your hair is too long in the front,” she said, stacking at least a dozen bottles of Herbal Essences body spray on the floor. “It was so cute when you would wear it with a part in the middle.”
A long cut is conducive to a habit I recently developed — twirling my hair — a tic triggered by anxiety. She caught me absentmindedly spinning away as we boxed mementos.
“Bennet, if you don’t stop doing that, I’m going to cut that hair off,” she barked.
Our house in Kentucky has its origins in infamy. My mother hired a builder to design and construct what can at best be compared to a Picasso painting.
The structure consists of wood-framed glass walls that jut at oblong angles, simultaneously presenting multiple perspectives of what should be a dwelling but in actuality is a very inconvenient place in which to live.
Later, my older brother, Adam, joined us. We followed our mother through the house as she pointed to items she wanted us to take.
Although the most valued family heirlooms would accompany our parents to their New Mexico home, we took no pains to hide from our mother that we greedily coveted them.
“They talk about where things are going to go when I’m dead,” she complained to a friend. “They talk about it right in front of me.”
It was an exaggeration, but packing had dug up a sense of our mortality and awareness that these objects would one day be the primary link to our past.
Twirl, twirl, twirl.