What we’re learning about genes, the brain and Alzheimer’s disease expands almost weekly. Researchers from Harvard University recently found that you can turn on brain-protective genes and protect your cognitive powers. How? When you stress your brain cells by actively and intensely using them they turn on a gene that produces the small protein complex NPAS4. NPAS4 repairs neuron damage and keeps your brain functioning more smoothly.
Another recent discovery is that a $4-a-month diuretic called bumetanide may prevent or reverse the influence of a major genetic risk factor for AD — APOE e4. Researchers looked at data on 1,300 Food and Drug Administration-approved generic drugs to see if they decreased the attachment of tau and amyloid to brain cells. They found that the water pill did just that in a mouse model of Alzheimer’s. They also found that in humans, two large databases indicated the diuretic decreased the risk of dementia by 70%.
Recommended for you
You can be your own genetic engineer! Choices you make determine if you’ll retain a robust ability to repair and protect your brain and its complex neurological processes, or not.
So how can you turn on your brain-protective genes and turn off the risky ones? Choose your posse, your purpose, your play, your food — only eat what you love and loves you back, and the exercise you love that loves you back! If you’re at risk for AD, ask your doctor to track the info on bumetanide so you can take advantage of its AD-blocking abilities if it’s clearly beneficial. And check out LongevityPlaybook.com for more tips.