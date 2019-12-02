“The Great Christmas Light Fight,” 7 p.m. on ABC
Lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and interior designer Taniya Nayak return as celebrity judges for Season 7 of this hit reality competition series, which launches tonight with a two-hour premiere. As in previous seasons, these new episodes showcase many of the most extravagant and even spectacular Christmas displays mounted by households who are filled to the brim with yuletide spirit. In each one-hour episode, four families compete to win $50,000 and the Light Fight trophy.
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” 7 p.m. on CBS
The beloved “Animagic” tale of the most famous reindeer of all offers a thoughtful lesson about discrimination. Young Rudolph is teased by the other reindeer and excluded from their games because his nose is different. His taunters sing a different tune, though, when Rudolph uses the trait to keep Christmas from being canceled. Burl Ives is the voice of Sam the Snowman, who narrates the story and renders the title tune (of course) plus “A Holly Jolly Christmas.”
“Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On,” 8 p.m. on ARTS
This two-part, four-hour biography, concluding Tuesday night, chronicles the life and incredibly prolific career of the best-selling solo recording artist of all time. The documentary explores how country singer Garth Brooks fills the demanding roles of musician, father and husband, as well as the unforgettable moments on stage that have defined his decades-spanning career. Interviews include Brooks’ wife, Trisha Yearwood, friend and original band mate Ty England, and colleagues Keith Urban, George Strait and James Taylor.
“Making It,” 9:01 p.m. on NBC
Racking your brain to come up with original new holiday gift ideas? Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman have your back, as they return for the second season of their Emmy-nominated series, wherein a cast of “Makers” from across the country offer inspiration for meaningful surprises that are likely to please, ranging from office makeovers to tasty homemade edibles. Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson and Simon Doonan, creative ambassador from Barneys New York, are the judges. Additional episodes run through Thursday, Dec. 5, then the following Monday and Tuesday nights.