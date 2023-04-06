Carnegie-Stout Public Library recently organized a dynamic drum circle event to encourage the development of well-being and resilience in ages 3-8. The participants engaged with the rhythms and beats, experiencing firsthand the uplifting effects of music, making the event a resounding success.
Gwen Deming, a certified HealthRhythms drum circle facilitator, led the event. As the coordinator and community educator for the Community Partnerships for Protecting Children Organization, Deming drew upon her skills to create a welcoming and inspiring environment for the participants.
Held in the auditorium at the library, the drum circle showcased a diverse collection of drums, shakers and scarves, inviting children and families to explore the pleasures of rhythm and percussion.
The event provided children with a valuable opportunity to refine crucial skills such as left-brain-right-brain integration, listening, attention, perception, creativity, self-expression, coordination, focus and motor control, all by collaborating in creating a shared rhythm.
By offering this event, the library aimed to provide a fun and engaging way for children to learn valuable skills while improving their physical and mental health.
Bailey Keimig, a library employee, spoke about the positive impact events like the drum circle have on young people.
“I am thrilled to see how much impact events like this can have on the youth in our community,” Keimig said. “By sharing our events on the website and having people sign up, we can bring the community together and create a sense of unity. Witnessing the joy on the faces of children and families is heartwarming and reinforces the importance of providing opportunities for children to engage in activities that promote their well-being and growth.”
The atmosphere in the room was electric, as the young drummers generated a rhythm that imbued the area with enthusiasm. For several children, this marked their initial encounter with playing a musical instrument, and the experience made a lasting impact. Laughter, dance and a shared feeling of joy permeated as they collaborated to create something beautiful and unique.
Terry Buelow, who attended the event with her grandkids, commented on how much she loved the event.
“It was perfect,” Buelow said. “I could see how much the kids enjoyed themselves. It was heartwarming. The scarfs, the vibrant energy and the captivating rhythms ignited a sense of joy and excitement in everyone present. My grandkids and I had such a wonderful time that we would love to attend future events like this one.”
Events like the drum circle provide a space for individuals of all ages to come together and experience the power of rhythm to promote well-being and build resilience. It is important to remember that the power of rhythm can ground us in the present moment and connect us with the world around us.
In a heartwarming remark that encapsulated the joy of the event, one of the preschoolers exclaimed, “Drumming with my new friends was so fun. The scarf, scarf, scarf and drum, drum method was the best.”
