Carnegie-Stout Public Library recently organized a dynamic drum circle event to encourage the development of well-being and resilience in ages 3-8. The participants engaged with the rhythms and beats, experiencing firsthand the uplifting effects of music, making the event a resounding success.

Gwen Deming, a certified HealthRhythms drum circle facilitator, led the event. As the coordinator and community educator for the Community Partnerships for Protecting Children Organization, Deming drew upon her skills to create a welcoming and inspiring environment for the participants.

For the Telegraph Herald

