Until about 10 years ago, most men diagnosed with low-risk prostate cancer had immediate treatment with surgery, brachytherapy or external beam radiation. Although these treatment options are all considered to be cures for prostate cancer, they also can have side effects.
Recent studies have confirmed that men are increasingly opting against immediate treatment. Instead, they are working with their doctors to carefully monitor the cancer via a process known as active surveillance, holding off on treatment until there are signs of progression.
Most prostate cancers are diagnosed with PSA-based screening and can be considered low risk. Generally speaking, that means they are small, confined to the prostate and not considered to be aggressive according to a common grading system known as the Gleason score.
What is low-risk prostate cancer?
According to the most recent guidelines from the American Urological Association and National Comprehensive Cancer Network, low-risk prostate cancers are those that meet these criteria:
PSA level of less than 10.
Gleason grade group 1 (Gleason score 3+3).
The prostate cancer is confined to within half of one of the two lobes of the prostate.
What is active surveillance?
Active surveillance is when men with localized prostate cancer choose not to undergo treatment like surgery or radiation. Rather, they need to be monitored closely with regular and frequent doctor visits as well as blood work and scans, possibly. This includes repeating the prostate biopsy every one to two years. This does not mean you are doing nothing when you undergo active surveillance.
Who are candidates for active surveillance?
Men who have are categorized to have a relatively low risk of their prostate cancer spreading outside the prostate. There are a variety of factors that are used to determine what one’s risk is, including modern genetic tests that can help predict how aggressive the cancer is.
Does active surveillance result in the same survival rate as for men who underwent surgery or radiation therapy?
Based on recently published studies, the long-term survival rate was the same for these two groups. However, the majority of the men (75%) in the active surveillance group eventually progressed and did undergo an treatment with surgery or radiation therapy.
What are the advantages of active surveillance?
Active surveillance allows men to delay treatment and therefore delay the possible side effects of treatment, including impotence or incontinence. This is important for many men who might feel adamant about risking their potency.
For some men who are older and have other serious health conditions, active surveillance could spare them from active treatment if they die from other causes before their prostate cancer becomes a problem.
What are the disadvantages of active surveillance?
Patients undergoing active surveillance require close monitoring with frequent doctor visits, testing such as bloodwork and scans and repeat prostate biopsies.
There is risk of the prostate cancer progressing to more advanced stages if these men are not following the appropriate care. Therefore, it is critical that men undergoing active surveillance remain “active” with their follow-up care.
Koneru is board certified in radiation oncology. He did his training at Northwestern University in Chicago. He is adjunct assistant professor at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine. He lives in Dubuque and specializes in treating cancers of the prostate, breast, lung and brain. To schedule a consultation, call 815-599-7000.