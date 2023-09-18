Until about 10 years ago, most men diagnosed with low-risk prostate cancer had immediate treatment with surgery, brachytherapy or external beam radiation. Although these treatment options are all considered to be cures for prostate cancer, they also can have side effects.

Recent studies have confirmed that men are increasingly opting against immediate treatment. Instead, they are working with their doctors to carefully monitor the cancer via a process known as active surveillance, holding off on treatment until there are signs of progression.

Koneru is board certified in radiation oncology. He did his training at Northwestern University in Chicago. He is adjunct assistant professor at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine. He lives in Dubuque and specializes in treating cancers of the prostate, breast, lung and brain. To schedule a consultation, call 815-599-7000.

