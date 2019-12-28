News in your town

Ask Amy: Woman is both safe and stifled by loving mom

Service of Lessons and Carols set for Jan. 3

How a Facebook post led a young police officer to donate her kidney to a US Navy vet

Virginia pastors give over $17,000 to pay student meal debts

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Breaking the weight gain-diet-weight gain cycle

Bell Tower to host Kids Take the Stage classes for winter

'Exposing the Chaos With-In:' Art exhibition to lift veil on mental health, new gallery

Ellis: Skywalker's rise a satisfying end to the saga

Gala Christmas Day in country for Queen Elizabeth II, family

Ask Amy: New mom done with unsolicited advice

Your horoscope: Dec. 26

The decade in local entertainment: 10 notable happenings, 5 memorable moments

Almanac

Ask Amy: Family braces for high holiday

Tonight's tv highlights

Drs. Oz and Roizen: Maintaining intimacy, affection in your relationship

YOUR HOROSCOPE: December 25

On the town: Tri-state spots at which to ring in 2020

Food: Time-saving tasty shrimp perfect for holiday season

Food: For your Hanukkah meal, celebrate miracle of oil by deep-frying more than potatoes

Tonight's tv highlights

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: New insights into how to protect your brain as you age

Almanac

Ask Amy: Family needs to address transgender man correctly

YOUR HOROSCOPE: December 24

Christmas Eve traditions: Creating a family legacy

New on DVD

Almanac

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Overcoming a genetic risk for depression

Morning Smile: It's raining blessings! Crop duster drops holy water on town

People in the News: Laura Dern narrates 'Little Women' audiobook

Passing the flame: Generations continue Plymouth Court luminary display tradition

Quinn on Nutrition: Holiday indulgences

K-12 students can audition for 'Pinocchio' at Heritage Center

Ask Amy: Single parent worries about child's gift imbalance

YOUR HOROSCOPE: December 23

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Taking out the trash