“Deadly Hollywood
Obsession,” 7 p.m. on LIFE
After she saves 10-year-old Jack (Brady Bond) from kidnappers, Casey Wright (Sarah Roemer, “The Event”) is hired by the boy’s celebrity father, Sam Austin (Jon Prescott, “As the World Turns”), to work as Jack’s home-school teacher in this 2019 melodrama. It’s not long before Casey finds herself swept up in Sam’s glamorous lifestyle, but as things start to heat up between the two grown-ups, Casey is targeted by one of Sam’s obsessed stalkers. Hannah Barefoot and Adrian Gaeta co-star.
“Pokémon Detective Pikachu,” 7 p.m. on HBO
Ryan Reynolds provides the voice and facial-motion performance as the animated title character in Rob Letterman’s mostly delightful 2019 mystery fantasy in which Tim Goodman (Justice Smith), a former Pokémon trainer, teams up with the gifted Detective Pikachu to discern the whereabouts of Tim’s missing father, also a veteran detective. There’s just one problem: Pikachu is dealing with temporary amnesia. Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse, Omar Chaparro, Chris Geere, Ken Watanabe and Bill Nighy co-star.
“Brightburn,” 7 p.m. on STARZ
When an alien spacecraft crashes on Earth, carrying what appears to be a human infant, Tori Breyer (Elizabeth Banks) and her husband, Kyle (David Denman), think the universe has provided them with a solution to their fertility problems in David Yarovsky’s 2019 horror film. As he grows, the boy, whom they name Brandon (Jackson A. Dunn), seems bright and precocious. When he hits puberty, however, a worried Tori notices what seems to be a darkness growing within her child. Matt Jones and Meredith Hagner also star.