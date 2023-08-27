I don’t want to sound negative, but have you ever noticed that when you’re feeling good about something you’re about to do, someone comes along and tries to bring you down with a mean comment? It’s almost like they’re determined to spoil your excitement and make you doubt yourself.

There are people out there eagerly waiting for someone to step up and make a difference, only so they can tear you down and try to break your morale.

Moore is a freelance columnist, actor and CEO of CubeStream.