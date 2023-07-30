Diversification will be necessary, along with some fancy footwork, if you want to make a splash and come out on top. Focus on your end game and put your energy where it counts. Discipline will make the difference between success and failure, along with keeping what you propose to do simple and affordable. The trick is to avoid excess in any way, shape or form.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A steady pace will help you reach your destination. Keep your mind on your goal, and refuse to let anyone lead you astray. Say no to indulgent behavior, and let your actions speak for you.

