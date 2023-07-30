Diversification will be necessary, along with some fancy footwork, if you want to make a splash and come out on top. Focus on your end game and put your energy where it counts. Discipline will make the difference between success and failure, along with keeping what you propose to do simple and affordable. The trick is to avoid excess in any way, shape or form.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A steady pace will help you reach your destination. Keep your mind on your goal, and refuse to let anyone lead you astray. Say no to indulgent behavior, and let your actions speak for you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Express your feelings, discuss your intentions and proceed with your plans. A change of routine will give you hope for a better future. Domestic improvements will pay off.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Don’t make decisions based on your emotions. Step back, be observant and discuss your thoughts with someone you trust. When doubt surfaces, take a pass. Don’t waste your money.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): You have everything you need to explore. Discipline, insight and the will to turn your dream into a reality will lead to the changes and opportunities you desire. Don’t hold back.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Keep an open mind, but don’t let someone take you down a path that isn’t right. Self-reliance, motivation and having control will ensure that you aren’t taken advantage of.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Channel your efforts into addressing personal matters that can make or break your dreams. Recognize what’s important to you and concentrate on what you want. Opportunity is apparent.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Take your time, rule out what doesn’t appeal to you and distance yourself from anyone trying to pressure you. Reassessing your relationships with others will give you clarity.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Make a move. Don’t hesitate when the path is clear and the opportunities are abundant. Put all your ducks in a row and make changes that will boost your confidence and financial position.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Consider your options carefully before making a move. A change or offer won’t be as good as anticipated and may come with unexpected costs. Stick to self-improvements that fit your budget.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Pay attention to detail and offer insight and help to those in need. You will find yourself in an opportunity-filled position. A day trip, reunion or self-improvement project will give you a boost.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Observation will help you decide your next steps. Don’t let others goad you into something that will compromise your reputation or position. Be blatant about what you have to offer.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Shift gears and head in a direction that you find comforting. It’s time to accommodate your needs. Stand up for yourself, and you’ll alleviate stress.