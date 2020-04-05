HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Glass Hotel, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
2. The Mirror & the Light, Hilary Mantel, Holt
3. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper
4. The City We Became, N.K. Jemisin, Orbit
5. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
6. Writers & Lovers, Lily King, Grove Press
7. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
8. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
9. My Dark Vanessa, Kate Elizabeth Russell, Morrow
10. Such a Fun Age (An Indies Introduce Title), Kiley Reid, Putnam
11. In Five Years, Rebecca Serle, Atria
12. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
13. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books
14. The Red Lotus, Chris Bohjalian, Doubleday
15. The Boy from the Woods, Harlan Coben, Grand Central
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
2. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
3. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
6. Recollections of My Nonexistence, Rebecca Solnit, Viking
7. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, Lori Gottlieb, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
8. Nothing Fancy, Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter
9. Here for It: Or, How to Save Your Soul in America; Essays, R. Eric Thomas, Ballantine
10. Save Yourself, Cameron Esposito, Grand Central
11. Nobody Will Tell You This But Me: A true (as told to me) story, Bess Kalb, Knopf
12. The Body, Bill Bryson, Doubleday
13. Lady in Waiting: My Extraordinary Life in the Shadow of the Crown, Anne Glenconner, Hachette Books
14. How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy, Jenny Odell, Melville House
15. The Yellow House, Sarah M. Broom, Grove Press
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
2. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
3. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
4. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
5. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
6. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
7. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
8. The Island of Sea Women, Lisa See, Scribner
9. Station Eleven, Emily St. John Mandel, Vintage
10. Wolf Hall, Hilary Mantel, Picador
11. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin
12. Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Press/Black Cat
13. The Outsider, Stephen King, Gallery
14. The River, Peter Heller, Vintage
15. American Spy, Lauren Wilkinson, Random House
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
2. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
3. The Story of More, Hope Jahren, Vintage
4. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press
5. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
6. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
7. A Woman of No Importance: The Untold Story of the American Spy Who Helped Win World War II, Sonia Purnell, Penguin
8. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau
9. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
10. The Library Book, Susan Orlean, S&S
11. Midnight in Chernobyl, Adam Higginbotham, S&S
12. Wow, No Thank You: Essays, Samantha Irby, Vintage
13. D-Day Girls, Sarah Rose, Broadway Books
14. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
15. Bad Blood, John Carreyrou, Vintage
MASS MARKET
1. The Flight Attendant, Chris Bohjalian, Vintage
2. Celtic Empire, Clive Cussler, Dirk Cussler, Putnam
3. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
4. Window on the Bay, Debbie Macomber, Ballantine
5. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
6. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
7. Long Road to Mercy, David Baldacci, Grand Central
8. Blessing in Disguise, Danielle Steel, Dell
9. Tom Clancy Oath of Office, Marc Cameron, Berkley
10. Ambush, James Patterson, James O. Born, Grand Central
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
2. The Magician’s Elephant, Kate DiCamillo, Yoko Tanaka (Illus.), Candlewick Press
3. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
4. InvestiGators, John Patrick Green, First Second
5. City Spies, James Ponti, Aladdin
6. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
7. Karen’s Witch, Ann M. Martin, Katy Farina (Illus.), Graphix
8. Charlotte’s Web, E.B. White, HarperCollins
9. Prairie Lotus, Linda Sue Park, Clarion Books
10. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. The BFG, Roald Dahl, Puffin
12. Chirp, Kate Messner, Bloomsbury Children’s Books
13. Mañanaland, Pam Muñoz Ryan, Scholastic Press
14. The Phantom Tollbooth, Norton Juster, Jules Feiffer (Illus.), Yearling
15. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
YOUNG ADULT
1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. Dragon Hoops, Gene Luen Yang, First Second
3. Chain of Gold, Cassandra Clare, Margaret K. McElderry Books
4. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
5. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
6. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
7. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
8. Yes No Maybe So, Becky Albertalli, Aisha Saeed, Balzer + Bray
9. American Royals, Katharine McGee, Random House Books for Young Readers
10. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
11. All the Bright Places, Jennifer Niven, Ember
12. The Kingdom of Back, Marie Lu, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
13. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
14. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
15. Lovely War, Julie Berry, Penguin
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. In a Jar, Deborah Marcero, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
2. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
3. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
4. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
5. The Good Egg Presents: The Great Eggscape!, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
6. Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth, Oliver Jeffers, Philomel
7. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
8. Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!, Mo Willems, Hyperion
9. Ada Twist, Scientist, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams
10. Press Here, Herve Tullet, Chronicle Books
11. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
12. The Day the Crayons Quit, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel
13. Be You!, Peter H. Reynolds, Orchard Books
14. The Box Turtle, Vanessa Roeder, Dial Books
15. Zen Shorts, Jon J Muth, Scholastic
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
4. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
5. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
6. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
7. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
8. The Princess in Black (hardcover and paperback), Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, Candlewick
9. I Survived (paperback), Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
10. FunJungle (hardcover and paperback), Stuart Gibbs, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers New in Series: Tyrannosaurus Wrecks