HARDCOVER FICTION

1. The Glass Hotel, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf

2. The Mirror & the Light, Hilary Mantel, Holt

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

3. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper

4. The City We Became, N.K. Jemisin, Orbit

5. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

6. Writers & Lovers, Lily King, Grove Press

7. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper

8. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books

9. My Dark Vanessa, Kate Elizabeth Russell, Morrow

10. Such a Fun Age (An Indies Introduce Title), Kiley Reid, Putnam

11. In Five Years, Rebecca Serle, Atria

12. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books

13. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books

14. The Red Lotus, Chris Bohjalian, Doubleday

15. The Boy from the Woods, Harlan Coben, Grand Central

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown

2. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press

3. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne

5. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown

6. Recollections of My Nonexistence, Rebecca Solnit, Viking

7. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, Lori Gottlieb, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

8. Nothing Fancy, Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter

9. Here for It: Or, How to Save Your Soul in America; Essays, R. Eric Thomas, Ballantine

10. Save Yourself, Cameron Esposito, Grand Central

11. Nobody Will Tell You This But Me: A true (as told to me) story, Bess Kalb, Knopf

12. The Body, Bill Bryson, Doubleday

13. Lady in Waiting: My Extraordinary Life in the Shadow of the Crown, Anne Glenconner, Hachette Books

14. How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy, Jenny Odell, Melville House

15. The Yellow House, Sarah M. Broom, Grove Press

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin

2. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton

3. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth

4. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper

5. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow

6. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine

7. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin

8. The Island of Sea Women, Lisa See, Scribner

9. Station Eleven, Emily St. John Mandel, Vintage

10. Wolf Hall, Hilary Mantel, Picador

11. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin

12. Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Press/Black Cat

13. The Outsider, Stephen King, Gallery

14. The River, Peter Heller, Vintage

15. American Spy, Lauren Wilkinson, Random House

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor

2. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial

3. The Story of More, Hope Jahren, Vintage

4. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press

5. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions

6. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau

7. A Woman of No Importance: The Untold Story of the American Spy Who Helped Win World War II, Sonia Purnell, Penguin

8. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau

9. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay

10. The Library Book, Susan Orlean, S&S

11. Midnight in Chernobyl, Adam Higginbotham, S&S

12. Wow, No Thank You: Essays, Samantha Irby, Vintage

13. D-Day Girls, Sarah Rose, Broadway Books

14. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press

15. Bad Blood, John Carreyrou, Vintage

MASS MARKET

1. The Flight Attendant, Chris Bohjalian, Vintage

2. Celtic Empire, Clive Cussler, Dirk Cussler, Putnam

3. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell

4. Window on the Bay, Debbie Macomber, Ballantine

5. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin

6. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin

7. Long Road to Mercy, David Baldacci, Grand Central

8. Blessing in Disguise, Danielle Steel, Dell

9. Tom Clancy Oath of Office, Marc Cameron, Berkley

10. Ambush, James Patterson, James O. Born, Grand Central

EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

1. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper

2. The Magician’s Elephant, Kate DiCamillo, Yoko Tanaka (Illus.), Candlewick Press

3. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

4. InvestiGators, John Patrick Green, First Second

5. City Spies, James Ponti, Aladdin

6. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper

7. Karen’s Witch, Ann M. Martin, Katy Farina (Illus.), Graphix

8. Charlotte’s Web, E.B. White, HarperCollins

9. Prairie Lotus, Linda Sue Park, Clarion Books

10. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

11. The BFG, Roald Dahl, Puffin

12. Chirp, Kate Messner, Bloomsbury Children’s Books

13. Mañanaland, Pam Muñoz Ryan, Scholastic Press

14. The Phantom Tollbooth, Norton Juster, Jules Feiffer (Illus.), Yearling

15. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

YOUNG ADULT

1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

2. Dragon Hoops, Gene Luen Yang, First Second

3. Chain of Gold, Cassandra Clare, Margaret K. McElderry Books

4. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

5. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

6. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books

7. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

8. Yes No Maybe So, Becky Albertalli, Aisha Saeed, Balzer + Bray

9. American Royals, Katharine McGee, Random House Books for Young Readers

10. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers

11. All the Bright Places, Jennifer Niven, Ember

12. The Kingdom of Back, Marie Lu, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers

13. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press

14. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers

15. Lovely War, Julie Berry, Penguin

CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED

1. In a Jar, Deborah Marcero, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers

2. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial

3. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press

4. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books

5. The Good Egg Presents: The Great Eggscape!, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper

6. Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth, Oliver Jeffers, Philomel

7. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

8. Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!, Mo Willems, Hyperion

9. Ada Twist, Scientist, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams

10. Press Here, Herve Tullet, Chronicle Books

11. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam

12. The Day the Crayons Quit, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel

13. Be You!, Peter H. Reynolds, Orchard Books

14. The Box Turtle, Vanessa Roeder, Dial Books

15. Zen Shorts, Jon J Muth, Scholastic

CHILDREN’S SERIES

1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix

2. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

3. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

4. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion

5. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet

6. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic

7. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers

8. The Princess in Black (hardcover and paperback), Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, Candlewick

9. I Survived (paperback), Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic

10. FunJungle (hardcover and paperback), Stuart Gibbs, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers New in Series: Tyrannosaurus Wrecks