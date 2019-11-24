“2019 American Music Awards,” 7 p.m. on ABC
Having won more American Music Awards than any other artist this decade, Taylor Swift is honored as Artist of the Decade during this three-hour live music special broadcast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Movie: “Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2,” 7 p.m. on Hallmark
This 2019 follow-up to the 2017 holiday romance “A Gift to Remember” opens a year after Darcy Archer (Ali Liebert) crashed into Aiden Harris (Peter Porte) on her bicycle, resulting in short-term memory loss and a (so far) longer lasting romance between the pair.
Movie: “Christmas 9 to 5,” 7 p.m. on Lifetime
Tiya Sircar (“The Good Place”) stars in this 2019 yuletide fantasy as Jennifer, a tough-as-nails reporter on the crime beat, who gets a writing assignment completely outside her usual wheelhouse: To find the true meaning of Christmas.
“Bless the Harts,” 7:30 p.m. on Fox
Thanksgiving might be the ultimate family holiday for many Americans, but for those shopaholic Harts, everything is focused on hitting as many early Black Friday sales as possible in the new episode, “Mega-Lo-Memories.”
“Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge,” 8 p.m. on Food Network
In the season 2 finale, “$25,000 Thanksgiving,” host Giada De Laurentiis challenges the final three contenders to create a dish that represents the person they’re most thankful for, although each must incorporate a different kind of squash in the finished product.