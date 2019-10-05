Bold Time Religion: A philosophical discussion with a professor

Christine Darr, a professor at the University of Dubuque, tries to keep busy in the community when she’s not teaching or philosophizing with students.
“I do a lot of work in the community in various capacities,” she said. “The more that I interact with all kinds of different people, that teaches me a lot about what it means to be human in different kinds of lives.
“That has helped me to think critically about my own beliefs and my faith.”
Darr, 37, is married to Ben Darr. They have two boys (ages 8 and 10) and one cat named Claude.
I sat down with her recently in her office at UD for a fascinating talk.
Swenson: How long have you taught at the UD, and where else have you taught?
Darr: I received my Ph.D. from the University of Iowa in Religious Studies in 2013. I taught at UI and then at Loras College as an adjunct instructor until 2014, then began at UD first as an adjunct instructor and then starting in my current position in 2015.
Swenson: What courses are you teaching this semester?
Darr: I am currently teaching four classes per week: Environmental Ethics, Christian Social Ethics, Global Social Protest and a Kierkegaard Seminar. I have 47 students.
Swenson: When and how did you decide to not only pursue a career in philosophy, but also one that includes Christian ethics?
Darr: I am actually a Christian ethicist by training, but my coursework in grad school was intensely philosophical. I have always been fascinated to learn more about the religious beliefs and practices of other people, and to better understand my own religious perspective, and that drove me to grad school.
When I arrived, I became interested in the relationship between belief and action: Both, how do our beliefs and commitments shape our actions and how do our actions inform what we believe and care about?
Swenson: I love the concept of Christian ethics. But I have interviewed a few people during the past year who would say ethics can easily exist outside of any Christian influence. Is there a brief way to describe a difference?
Darr: Ethics does easily exist outside of a commitment to the Christian tradition — atheists, Buddhists, Muslims, etc. all have complex systems of thinking when it comes to how one ought to live and relate to others.
Christian ethics, as a discipline, has been formed by a tradition which centers love of God and commitment to the self-sacrificial love of Christ. But even within that tradition, Christians disagree about how to translate those commitments into particular forms of life.
Swenson: Besides being a Christian, I have always been a deep, philosophical person who overthinks everything. So, I find it difficult to philosophically determine God’s existence. Is that possible? Or, even necessary?
Darr: I agree, it is philosophically difficult, perhaps impossible, to determine God’s existence. Many philosophers and theologians have attempted to do this and many other scholars have refuted their attempts. Ultimately, I believe faith does not coexist with certainty, and the pursuit of certain proof can often become a distraction from what I believe is the task of faith.
My understanding of faith is that it is an experience of wrestling with the truth, with what it means to love another human being and learning to trust that living my life in accordance with the command to love others is all that matters.
Swenson: What are two or three of the biggest changes you have seen in students since you began teaching?
Darr: Because I’ve only been teaching for seven years, I can’t say that I’ve seen dramatic changes in students since I started teaching. However, my observations of my own students are that they are stretched thin, often underprepared for college-level work and care deeply about the world around them.
Swenson: I would guess that it is challenging to teach politics these days? Have you had to adjust anything in recent years?
Darr: My approach to teaching has always been to cultivate a classroom atmosphere where students can feel comfortable sharing their views and taking seriously the views of others. Respecting the views of others does not mean we can’t challenge views we don’t agree with or accept; in fact, we must learn to debate ideas effectively.
However, it is important to do so without losing sight of the fact that each of us is a human being who arrived at our beliefs through struggle, and who are continuing to learn and evolve.
When my classes can commit to that, we are able to talk about a surprising range of political and religious “hot topics” with compassion and sophistication and leave the classroom feeling heard.
Swenson: With all of the far left and far right attitudes these days, how can we get to the middle?
Darr: I actually think we have a lot of shared concerns around things like ‘I’m not making enough money’ or ‘I am really strapped because I have to pay for my health care.’ There’s a lot of shared language that could bring a lot of people together.
But it’s like that kind of classic tactic of divide and conquer, right? That if I can turn you against someone else, it’s a really powerful mechanism.
Swenson: This holds true for so many hot-button issues these days, as well, such as immigration, gun rights and abortion. It seems like you’re either “for” something or “against” it. Do you tackle those kinds of topics?
Darr: Yes. And it’s not always an “either-or.” In the conversations we have about abortion ... in the media, it’s an “either-or,” right? But it’s much more complex than that. And so, a big part of what I do is to help students to see and understand the complexity of those issues.
So, hopefully, when they move into the “real world,” they would push back against the idea that there’s only one or the other. Helping people to see the gray area opens their eyes in so many ways.
Swenson: Something that seems to pervade my series is the concept of an afterlife. How do you view this subject?
Darr: I’m a materialist, so I don’t believe in an afterlife. When we die, we die and what we have is our lives here now. I think that makes our lives here now really important. I believe that we are called by God to do what we can to mitigate suffering and to love other people. And we have this time to do it.
There’s not a monolithic view of the afterlife even within Christianity. So, to say that God is all powerful and that means partly that there is this consequence of heaven and hell. That’s not the only way to do theology, to understand who God is.