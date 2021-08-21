Sorry, an error occurred.
The Dubuque County Master Gardeners are hosting an educational fall workshop from 7:15 am to noon, Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
Topics will include houseplants, hydrangeas, seed starting, flowering shrubs, fall basket making, feeding birds, plants for butterflies, conifers and plants that complement hostas.
Cost is $20. Additional information on the workshops and pre-registration can be found by calling 563-583-6496 or by visiting tinyurl.com/2ahpjh7h.
Pre-registration is preferred with sessions available on a first come first serve basis.
