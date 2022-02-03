Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 17 and 24; Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 11-12, 18-19 and 25-26; 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, 20 and 27.
Cost: $11.50 for early bird performances on Friday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 12. $23 for other performances. Thursday night performances include a complimentary glass of wine for audience members. Tickets are available by calling 563-588-3377 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday-Friday or by visiting www.belltowertheater.net.
COVID-19 policy: Visit the website for the most up-to-date mask policy.
Synopsis
Marty is an architect who wants to learn more about self-sufficient houses so she can write a magazine article about living off the grid. Her loan officer husband, Leonard, reluctantly agrees to spend their sixth wedding anniversary doing just that — no TV, no internet, no flush toilet — for an entire week.
When Marty gets some guidance from Lowell, their temporary next door neighbor who has been living in the middle of nowhere for two years, Leonard initially is suspicious. It seems like Lowell might be hiding something. But he’s not the only one keeping secrets.
A compelling and heartfelt tale about life choices, compromises and how strangers can impact our lives in unexpected ways, this sweet comedy is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift.
Tidbits
This is the first production of Bell Tower’s milestone 20th anniversary season.
Bell Tower also produced Spurway’s play “The Numbers Game” in March 2021.
The play features Bell Tower veterans C.J. Burroughs (Marty), Jon Aguilar (Leonard) and Don Brauhn (Lowell), with Sue Riedel directing.
Quotable, from director Sue Riedel
“John (Spurway) is thrilled that we are producing his play. This is the U.S. premiere.”
“(Spurway) got the idea after seeing a newspaper headline in the local newspaper about a film crew that was touring the country talking to people who had adopted a self-sufficient lifestyle.”
“It’s not about this lifestyle as much as it is about how a young married couple deals with the choices they’ve made in their lives.”
“This show is funny and sweet. It’s the perfect show for Valentine’s Day.”