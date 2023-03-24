The journey of self-discovery is a timeless theme, whether we’re watching it play out in life or on stage.
Clarke University professor of drama Joe Klinebriel will examine that journey in “PersonA,” an original work he developed during a recent sabbatical.
“I was wanting to examine and preserve some of the great moments of theater,” said Klinebriel, 50. “Bringing them into performance and pairing them with some of the artistic elements that are happening on stage.”
The play, told from the perspective of a modern-day character played by Klinebriel, explores the journey of self-identity and the crisis that is often the result of that self-examination, of some of the most famous characters from the world’s great theater works.
The titular characters from Sophocles’ “Oedipus the King” and William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” will appear, as well as Willy Loman, the quintessential example of denial and the failure of the American dream in Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman” and Nora Helmer, the repressed Victorian housewife from Henrik Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House.”
Other characters who will face examination in “PersonA” will include those from “Angels in America,” “Waiting for Godot” and “The Relapse,” a comedy from the Restoration period.
While Klinebriel was contemplating how to blend bringing those great characters to the stage, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench into the everyday lives of everyone.
“I was, like everybody else, processing the pandemic in many ways,” he said. “I was thinking about how the examining of our identities was a big part of the experience of the pandemic. People were asking: Who am I? What am I doing now? How is my life going to change? That was a big part of everybody’s life. People re-examined how they were living their lives with their families.”
Andrea Bednar, a 1974 graduate of Clarke University who frequently collaborates with Klinebriel and returns as a guest actor to the Clarke stage, plays a role in “PersonA.” She provided Klinebriel with a sounding board as he wrote the script.
“Joe and I started talking about this play before he ever put pen to paper,” she said. “I said, ‘You just point me in the direction you want me to go, and I’ll be there.’ Sporadically, I walked the journey with him. He’s such a talented guy. Whatever collaboration we had, my part in it was minor.”
Bednar said the pandemic caused many to question their path in life and, often, their very existence.
“The thing that keeps rolling over in my head is that basically, as a species, we’re pack animals,” she said. “We love our tribe. We’re hopefully on a journey of self-actualization — significance, fulfillment and spirituality. The pandemic comes along, and suddenly our journey is halted in a way, because how are we significant or fulfilled or spiritual in that vacuum of isolation? So we start questioning: Who am I? What is my relevance? Am I making a difference? We’re trying to find a normal that doesn’t fit into the paradigm.”
While looking at representative pieces for possible inclusion in his work, Klinebriel said a lot of the ideas for the play came during the pandemic, especially when he spoke to friends who worked in Broadway theaters.
“They wondered, ‘Is this it? I’ve put my whole life into this. What now?,’” he said. “We were wondering if streaming would be how it would always be from now on. And then there were those who found a way to get to the light, even though they were in the midst of this challenge. There were so many different perspectives. A lot of the ideas (for the script) started emerging during the pandemic.”
The title for the play is ambiguous, although Klinebriel didn’t initially intend it that way.
“People started asking is it ‘PersonA’ or ‘Persona,’” he said. “And really, either one of them works for me. We create these masks, these personas, that we wear in public. It also made sense when you’re talking about the list of characters in a play — dramatis personae. It all fit.”
An ensemble of Clarke students will be joining Klinebriel and Bednar as part of the cast of “PersonA.” The cast includes Sara Theisen, Sophia Wilson, Axel Carlson, Madison Paxton, Maria Mustafa and Haley Kline. Klinebriel’s son, Sam, also has been cast in a small role.
Klinebriel said audience members who aren’t familiar with the original plays will find common ground with audience members who know the plays.
“I didn’t want to alienate audiences who weren’t familiar with these characters,” he said. “So I’ve built context (into the play). Everyone, regardless of their familiarity of these pieces, will understand each individual moment of crisis.”
The change that comes along with examining one’s identify is also an important theme in “PersonA.”
“Wrestling with the metamorphoses and what it is to change and become the next version of oneself,” Klinebriel said. “I was really interested in creating a cocoon and seeing what goes on in that cocoon. We all hit a moment in our lives where we’re questioning if we’re doing the right thing.”
The canon of world theater shines a light on the journey we all take through our lives as we periodically examine who we are and where we’re going.
“It’s frightening to have to question your own relevance in your universe,” Bednar said. “Literature and theater are universal examinations of the human condition. That’s why the arts are so important. They give us our humanity.”
