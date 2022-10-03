In 1995, when Christopher Reeve fell from his horse and broke two vertebrae in his neck, the doctors originally thought there was little hope of any recovery, but over time, he proved to be a true superman. He regained sensitivity to touch and pin prick and had some muscle movement — including in his lower large intestine.

Anyone sustaining such an injury today may be able to look forward to a far more robust future. Northwestern University researchers, working on mice, have discovered how to stimulate bioactive signals that cause damaged cells to repair and regenerate. The result is regeneration of damaged ends of neurons and protection of surviving neurons; decreased scar tissue; reforming of insulation for signal-transmitting cells called myelin; and encouragement of blood vessels to form at the injury site.

Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

