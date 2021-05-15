If your birthday is today: Take a look around you, draw on what's positive in your life and look for the silver lining in any situation you face. Opportunity is within reach; all you have to do is recognize your attributes and put them to the test.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Ask questions and get things done. Put your energy into learning and networking, and opportunity will follow. It's up to you to get the ball rolling.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Examine your options, update your qualifications and look for opportunities that will lead to greater satisfaction and earning potential. Time spent with a loved one will encourage you to change your lifestyle.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Make sure that you have your facts and expectations straight. A partnership is encouraged, as long as equality is maintained.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Stop worrying about what others do and concentrate on what you want to achieve. Put your heart into something that moves you. Helping others will make you feel good and boost your reputation.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't let anyone sweet-talk you into something excessive. Do something constructive that will benefit you or those you love. Learn from experience to avoid being put in a vulnerable position.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) A little charm will go a long way. Choose to be amicable, and you will ward off an emotionally challenging conversation. Concentrate on personal growth, educational pursuits and romance.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Someone will offer insight into new possibilities. Don't fear traveling into unknown territory. A change to how or where you live will give you the boost you need to grow emotionally.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Stick to what and who you know and trust. Distance yourself from people who are bad influences or who promote indulgent behavior.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Take control. Put in the labor required to make your space more comfortable. Work in conjunction with a loved one, and it will encourage a stronger bond. Using your skills differently will lead to an opportunity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Pay attention to what everyone is doing, and choose what to do based on your needs. Worry less about what others think and more about what makes you happy. Romance is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't share personal information. Consider what you enjoy doing most and find a way to incorporate it into how you earn your living. Changes at home will help you set up an effective workspace.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Use charm, not force, to get your way. Focus on self-improvement and personal growth. If you are fun to be with, everyone will want to be with you. Less complaining and more romance are in your best interest.
