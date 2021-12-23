Editor’s note: This is the third in a three-part series being published on Thursdays.
In the first two parts of this Jingle Jungle series, we have pondered Christmas grumps in books, television and film.
The bleakest side of the season, however, arrives wrapped up in folklore. Unlike Scrooge, the Grinch and Jack Skellington, the malevolent of myth remain bad to the bone.
The all-powerful Norse god of the North Wind, Kari, had two sons, Jokul (icicle) and Frosti (Frost). While these two originally were separate entities, in time, they have become inextricably intertwined as one spirit, Anglicized as Jack Frost.
The original is no “Rise of the Guardians” hero who rescues kidnapped baby fairies. Also not to be confused with the film, “Jack Frost,” in which Michael Keaton’s title character dies in a car crash and returns as a benevolent ghost-snowman overseeing his son’s welfare, Jack Frost of myth is a cold-hearted giant who personifies snow and ice. A variant of Old Man Winter, Jack nips at your nose and bites your toes — and probably will do worse.
But as with many bad guys, he has an eye for beauty. Frost is an artist who paints the leaves in autumn and etches intricate lacy patterns on windowpanes in winter. Midas had his golden touch, but Jack has frigid fingers. In some stories, he and wife Betty Snow freeze everything in sight and murder people.
Like the extreme weather he portrays, this foe of both humans and gods viciously pillages anything in his path through chaos and violence. And Jack never changes his windy tune.
Only spring brings a temporary cessation to his wicked ways, but he returns every winter bringing bone-breaking cold, creating ice storms and blizzards along the way.
From Alpine myth comes Krampus, a hairy horned half goat-half monster figure with fangs who hangs out with Saint Nick. He often is referred to as the “German Devil.” You might say he does St. Nick’s dirty work, the two of them performing a good cop/bad cop routine.
While Nicholas jaunts around town bestowing candy, fruit and walnuts upon good children on the night of Dec. 5, Krampus runs amok punishing bad kids by swatting them with birch rods. He captures the worst children and drags them down to the underworld. “Ah, dinner,” Krampus says to himself as he smacks his lips.
He also leaves buckets of coal.
New to American pop culture, Krampus’ demonic form has shown up for centuries in Austria and Germany on greeting cards called Krampuskarten. These cards, which carry the greeting, “Gruß vom Krampus!” (“Greetings from Krampus”), highlight humorous poems and images of the slobbering grimy monster looming over sniveling bad children. Often, the children are stuffed in a basket carried on Krampus’s back.
In Alpine regions today, Krampuslauf celebrations find young men dressed in horns, cloven hooves and dark costuming parading through the streets. Alcohol often is involved. They try to scare audiences with nasty antics.
Of late, Krampus is showing up in American horror films. His recent popularity goes to prove you can’t get enough of a bad thing.
As gory and barbarous as Krampus appears, however, there’s no Christmas villain as fiendish as the Brownie.
“There’s Billie the Brownie at the window,” I heard regularly growing up in Milwaukee once December rolled around. While Billie is known only to those local to the region, I reserve my most severe yuletide judgment for him.
The ultimate wolf in pixie’s clothing, he appears fanciful and joyful at first. Don’t be fooled.
“Hello, boys and girls. This is Billie the Brownie coming to you live via WTMJ radio at Schuster’s Department store in Downtown Milwaukee.”
Thus began the daily feature that aired between Thanksgiving and Christmas in the childhoods of my oldest siblings. Indigenous to Milwaukee, Billie’s show left the airwaves in 1955, so I never heard the program live.
Billie read letters from kids to Santa on the show. The head honcho of elves, he also traveled the world keeping track of kids’ nice and naughty deeds.
Although I grew up in a Billie-deprived age, my parents and older siblings kept alive the Billie-tales.
He was in charge of “The List,” they warned. Squirt ketchup at your brother at the dinner table when dad’s back is turned, and Billie scratches an indelible “X” next to your name. Generously gift your sister with the last lifesaver? Billie draws a shiny star next to your name.
Honoring 90 years since the Brownie first appeared on radio, the Milwaukee Historical Society even created a museum exhibit to honor Billie this year. What an outrage. I protest.
The real truth is that Billie the Brownie was the ultimate narc. At 2 inches tall, he was a sneaky little hellion. Really, who hangs around hoping you mess up, records it then rats you out to Santa? The world’s worst snitch, that’s who. They should have called him “Billie the Peeper.”
Further investigation reveals Billie’s shady origin. Schuster’s created him in 1927 to promote their annual Christmas Parade. Bottom line, he was out to sell more toys. The huckster.
I wonder how much he was paid to stoolpigeon for Santa?
Face it. Billie isn’t the only coal-in-your-stocking villain out there this time of year, but he’s the worst for taking advantage of kids and scaring the sugarplums out of them.
I’m sure Billie’s theme songs include “He knows if you’ve been bad or good. So be good for goodness sake!” and John Lennon’s guilt trip, “And so this is Christmas/And what have you done?”
Years ago, overwhelmed by teaching teenagers full time and raising five kids, I’m embarrassed to admit that I once tried the Billie threat, “Billie the Brownie is going to put you on report!”
“Suzie shot frogs with a BB gun and she still got that cool bike for Christmas,” replied one of the kids. “Santa doesn’t care if you’re good or bad.” True enough.
And that baby in the manger? He never cast out the scrubby shepherds nor those magi who probably had their own skeletons in the closet.
Christmas is, indeed, the season of unconditional love.
Take that, Billie.