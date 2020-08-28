Disney’s live-action telling of “The One and Only Ivan” falls into some clichés, but should be good enough for younger audiences.
Ivan, a silverback gorilla, is part of a circus show in a mall. Known as the main attraction, Ivan’s thunder is taken away when show-runner Mack introduces two elephants. This is an attempt to attract a bigger audience to the struggling show.
The film stars Sam Rockwell, Angelina Jolie, Bryan Cranston, Danny DeVito, Helen Mirren, Brooklyn Prince and Ramòn Rodriguez. It’s directed by Thea Sharrock.
Based on a true story, “The One and Only Ivan” is a faithful depiction of the real story. It falls into a lot of Disney’s typical story beats, making it feel more on the generic side, though.
One of the biggest positives is the seamless blend of CGI and live-action. All of the animals in the exhibit are digital, but they look lifelike. Even when interacting with their human counterparts, the animals look convincing. This is a hard feat to pull off, but the VFX artists make it look easy.
The voice cast and live-action cast are fantastic, although Rockwell’s Ivan and Cranston’s Mack carry the movie. Their dynamic is one of the best parts.
There are ebbs and flows to their relationship that are more dynamic than with other characters. Cranston sells the wonder and excitement when he puts on a show for his audience, but also is vulnerable and honest when the curtain is closed.
Despite the story being based on true events, I found the experience to be largely run-of-the-mill. There’s nothing inherently wrong with the film, but it’s clear that I’m not in the target audience.
It has all of the story beats that you would expect from a Disney movie, for better or worse. I imagine kids 12 and younger will get the most out of it. However, the movie does stick the ending and leaves things off on a satisfying note.
“The One and Only Ivan” is an innocent film that’ll satisfy younger audiences. It does everything adequately, but it’s not a movie I’ll remember anything from in a few months. I give “The One and Only Ivan” 3 stars out of 5.
“The One and Only Ivan” is rated PG and runs for 1 hour and 35 minutes. It’s streaming on Disney+.