Lent speaks a great deal about our need for repentance and conversion. It emphasizes purification, penance and reconciliation.
I prefer to think of “10-minute moments” renewal.
Many of us listen to that penitential message with our yearly tradition. We give up coffee, dessert or candy. Our sacrifice always pinches, and we pray to endure the 40 days with a smile.
Then, we bump up against St. Patrick’s Day and some of us debate whether this is a high enough feast to justify foregoing our personal discipline to enjoy a frosted green cookie. A birthday arrives, and we struggle to pass up a bite of chocolate.
Our faith life is important. Disciplining ourselves always is a good habit to practice, but that noble effort is not an end in itself. Reconciling relationships is even more primary.
I have this mindset for Lent and for what needs greater reconciliation. I was struck by the unique perspective another writer offered for a Lenten practice that I would call our “10-minute moments.”
Recently, we heard from Mark’s Gospel that Jesus walked along the Sea of Galilee shore and saw Simon and Andrew casting their nets into the sea. He called to them and simply said: “Come after me.” They left everything — their very livelihood — and followed.
Then, Jesus saw James and John, who also were fishermen mending their nets, and he called them to follow. They also left everything, even their father, and followed along.
We do have to wonder what was the charisma, the loving draw that compelled successful fishermen to leave everything — career and family — to follow Jesus, whose word magnetically lured people toward him and his mystery ministry of goodness and healing, touching almost everyone with some new life.
Does Jesus have that impact on us? If not, could we follow more closely?
The “follow more closely” — carving out our “10-minute moments” — is what I consider a really good Lenten discipline. The “repenting” the apostles experienced was not one of abandoning a sinful life, but one of greater conversion to the person of Jesus, his way of life and his Word.
They were good men who aspired to something more. Jesus invited them to turn that corner, step beyond their familiar comfort and begin a greater and deeper relationship with him, for he could offer them that “more. “
That conversion of heart and life is the one that God asks us to experience. Repenting can be those chosen moments when we leave evil and dark habits behind, or it can be those moments that just illuminate everything beyond our imagination, and we trust in God’s call to lead us.
We take that leap of faith and invest in the unknown adventure of faith with trust, leaving much of our security behind. Such “10-minute moments” of grace each day can be the surprising repentance moments leading to great conversion of heart.