“The Blacklist,” 7 p.m. on NBC The Task Force investigates an accountant who works for lucrative criminals in order to find the violent and thuggish brothers hired for his protection. Liz must make a momentous decision in the season 7 finale.
“Rush Hour,” 7 p.m. on TNT Tune in for this entire trilogy of beloved action-comedy films, from director Brett Ratner, in which a police inspector from Hong Kong (Jackie Chan) is sent to Los Angeles and paired up with an inept detective (Chris Tucker) to investigate a kidnapping.
“The Fifth Element,” 7:30 on SyFy Bruce Willis and Milla Jovovich star in this cult-classic sci-fi film set in the 23rd century. When a strange woman falls into his cab, the fate of the Earth falls along with her into the lap of Korben Dallas (Willis). Gary Oldman and Ian Holm also star.