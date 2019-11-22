Event: Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis: Big Band Holidays, Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series
Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9.
Site: John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque.
Cost: $35-$59 in advance for the general public, $40-$64 the day of the show; $29-$49 in advance for alumni, military and veterans, $34-$54 the day of the show; $19 in advance for children and students, $24 the day of the show. Tickets can be chosen as part of a flexible season ticket package or single tickets can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, at the Farber Box Office, Heritage Center, University of Dubuque, 2255 Bennett St.; by calling 563-585-7469; or by visiting www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.
Online: wyntonmarsalis.org
- Comprised of 15 of some of the finest soloists, ensemble players and arrangers in jazz music today, the Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis, as well as Music Director Marcus Printup, will bring a New York tradition to Heritage Center with Big Band Holidays.
- The concert will feature soulful, big band versions of classics like “Jingle Bells,” “Joy to the World” and “Brazilian Sleigh Ride.”
- It will include vocals from Denzal Sinclaire and Alexis Morrast.
- Marsalis is an acclaimed musician, composer, bandleader, educator and advocate for the arts who has helped propel jazz to the forefront of American culture.
- He is the world’s first jazz artist to perform and compose across the full jazz spectrum from its New Orleans roots to bebop to modern jazz.
- In 1997, he became the first jazz artist to be awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Music for “Blood on the Fields,” which was commissioned by Jazz at Lincoln Center.
- Marsalis has won nine Grammy awards. In 1983, and again in 1984, he won Grammys for jazz and classical
- records — the first artist to do so.
- In addition to his performance duties with Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Marsalis also serves as the managing and artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center.