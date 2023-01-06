Dear Amy: My daughter and her fiancé are working on their wedding invitations. They wish to invite only those who have received the Covid vaccination who can also show a negative test result prior to attending the event.

They want to protect vulnerable friends and family members with health risks (i.e. cancer patients and elderly people).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.