“Chicago Med,” 7 p.m. on NBC Dr. Crockett is visited by two New Orleans detectives who have questions about his past. Dr. Choi puts his life in danger to save a child. Dr. Charles gives fatherly advice to his young daughter.
“The Goldbergs,” 7 p.m. on ABC Business rival and nemesis ‘Formica’ Mike attempts to make an offer Murray can’t refuse by buying Ottoman Empire. Meanwhile, Adam offers Ms. Cinoman his and Erica’s original show when William Penn cannot secure the rights to a well-known musical to stage. Richard Kind and Lea Thompson guest star.
“Lego Masters,” 8 p.m. on FOX In the final challenge of the season, the two remaining duos go head-to-head as they create their most epic master builds yet. Will Arnett hosts.