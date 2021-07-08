If your birthday is today: Consider what you can accomplish, then set your plans in motion. A change will drum up unexpected opposition, but with an explanation, you will be able to get others to see things your way. You can make a difference if you work hard and dream big.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Express yourself creatively, but don't make impossible promises. Staying within your limits will ease stress and encourage you to take precautions when dealing with persuasive individuals.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Use common sense. Distance yourself from gossip and manipulative or controlling people. Do your own thing and take care of your emotional well-being.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Look for the positive in everything and everyone. Work alongside those who are trying to get similar results. Find an innovative way to work around any restrictions you encounter.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Rethink your strategy and cut back where you can. Simplicity will help you streamline your plans to ensure you reach your goal. Finish what you start.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Put home and family first. Make adjustments that will encourage you to be more productive. Clear a space and get down to business. Reinvent the way you approach people and projects.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Look inward and work on self-improvement. Fitness, health, love and lifestyle changes will lead to personal happiness. Make plans with someone you want to get to know better.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) If you don't like something, make a change. Take control of situations, and you'll uncover an opportunity that will encourage you to let go of negativity and embrace a positive attitude.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Go over every detail, then find the best way to proceed. Aim to get things right the first time and avoid setbacks. Get along with others, but don't agree to something just to keep the peace.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Take pride in what you do, and make changes based on what you can financially afford. Expect someone to misrepresent you or lead you astray.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Authenticate information. Dedicate time to helping a cause or someone in need of assistance. The rewards will be worth the effort. Romance is in the stars, and a passionate gesture will be welcome.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). An emotional situation will arise if you make assumptions. A problem at home will affect your ability to get things done on time. Avoid overpaying.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Emotions will be difficult to control. Don't accommodate someone who is trying to guilt you into doing something. Honesty will pay off. Let your experience guide you.
