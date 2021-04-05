If your birthday is today: Completing what you've left undone will lead to new beginnings. The lessons of the past will help you make decisions that will lead to a better life and happier outcomes. Put in the time and see what happens.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) A passionate approach to living your dream will bring you the satisfaction you desire. Set high standards and goals, and jump in and do your part. Positive action will lead to opportunity.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Change begins with you. Don't let indecisiveness bog you down. Don't feel the need to do everything all at once. Pace yourself, and stick to your budget.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Hard work will pay off. Don't take a shortcut that someone recommends. Pay attention to detail if you want to outperform the competition. You need to be smart and careful.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Slow down. Don't take an unnecessary risk. Deal with complex issues directly. If you let someone take charge, it won't be easy to control the outcome. Be open to suggestions.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You have more power than you realize. Don't let others stand in your way. Work to increase your value, skills and knowledge. Surround yourself with people who can help you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Take notes, hone your skills and push ahead. Pay attention to what's going on around you and the people you work alongside. Keep up with technology.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Put your energy into something that will help you boost your chances of advancement. Pay attention to what's going on at home, and nurture meaningful relationships.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Listen carefully. Be careful when dealing with joint endeavors or shared expenses. Too much of anything will hold you back. Focus on personal growth, and try to work alone if you can.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Keep your emotions out of money matters. Overspending to please someone won't work out. Don't make promises you cannot keep. Be supportive.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't mix business with pleasure. Someone will try to take advantage of you. Avoid unsavory situations that put you in harm's way. Make changes that will replace obstacles with opportunities.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Spend money only on what's necessary. Use common sense when dealing with people who want you to make a questionable change. Put more time and effort into physical fitness. Discipline will pay off.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Get involved in a cause or exciting project. Refuse to let someone or something from your past disrupt your plans. Focus on your needs, not on someone's demands.
