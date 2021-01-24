Elderly women are having a moment in literature, and I’m thrilled.
As a young woman, I loved old women for their wisdom, their humor, their comfort in their sagging skin. I can still hear my mentor, author Jeannette Eyerly, cautioning me not to have it all: “Honey, sometimes you have to know when you are licked!”
Now that I have reached the age of ahemty-something (OK, 68), I am enjoying this bumper crop of recent books by my fellow crones:
• “An Elderly Lady is Up to No Good,” by 66-year-old Helene Tursten (2018) is a collection of darkly humorous stories about 88-year-old Maud, who swipes a walker and uses it to deal with The Problem — the man in the apartment next door, whose loud beatings of his wife perturb Maud. (She just happens to leave the walker at the top of a steep staircase when the neighbor is weaving drunkenly around.) She also signs up for a laptop provided for the duration of a Silver Surfers IT course, using her late sister’s name — and claims her sister has died when asked to return it. You might be startled by how hard she makes you laugh.
• “What Are You Going Through,” by 70-year-old Sigrid Nunez (2020) is a spare, surprisingly joyous novel about a woman who is summoned by a dying friend to stay with her until the friend is ready to take the pills that will end her life. It’s intriguing that the title doesn’t end with a question mark, symbolizing that although you can ask and empathize, it is never possible to know what a fellow human is going through.
• “Dearly” is a 2020 collection of poems by the gimlet-eyed Margaret Atwood, 81, author of the dystopian novel, “The Handmaid’s Tale.” I loved “Update on Werewolves,” in which werewolves are no longer males but “long-legged women (who) sprint through ravines in furry warmups … bent on no-penalties rampage.”
• Former Iowan Jane Smiley, 71, does it again in “Perestroika in Paris” (2020) a lighthearted fable about a rural horse who ventures into Paris and befriends a stray dog, a bossy raven and an 8-year-old boy. Smiley, grinning like a little girl on a field trip on the back cover photo, has written some 30 books, been married four times — and dedicated a previous book, Some Luck, to all her exes. That’s living!
• Finally, I was captivated by a slim, eloquent volume by Dubuquer Janaan Manternach, 93. “I’d do it all over again and I’d do it better, A Caregiver’s Journey Through Alzheimer’s” (2020) is a heartfelt, practical guide that resonated with my experience, having witnessed a grandparent slip away from that merciless disease.