Lenny Young, of Dubuque, has taken part in a couples card club with his wife, Mags, for years. The group, most of whom are in their early 70s, used to take turns hosting games of euchre and 500 every few weeks.
“When the pandemic hit, we thought, ‘This is over with, we can’t go over to each other’s homes anymore,’” Young said.
But once Gail Noel, also of Dubuque, began to spread the word about an app called Trickster, it became the friends’ safe haven.
Trickster allows users to play cards against friends or strangers from the comfort of their homes, so long as they have an electronic device. Games of euchre, bridge, hearts, pinochle, Oh Hell, pitch, whist, spades and 500 all are available on the app.
“It was kind of strange, because I hadn’t heard of it before, but I had to get creative,” Noel said. “I was like, I gotta do something.”
Rachel Gerber, of Dubuque, is part of Noel’s Trickster bridge games several nights per week. The app lets players communicate in a chat box, but they wanted a way to hear each other’s voices.
“I was talking to my son, who’s a teacher, and he said, ‘Why don’t you try Zoom?’” Gerber said.
Zoom offers free 40-minute video sessions, but Gerber and several others chipped in on Noel’s Zoom membership so they didn’t have to keep restarting their video calls. Noel now spends six nights per week playing hours-long card games with her friends.
“I was just happy to have it. It was literally my salvation,” Noel said. “I used to swim every day. I used to do a lot of things that I missed. I’m still doing things, just differently.”
Young said that, about four nights per week, he just calls the couples he plays Trickster games against. The group catches up on each other’s lives before putting their phones on speaker and starting up joint Euchre games on individual electronic devices.
“It’s been a lifesaver for us during this pandemic. We still need to be social and keep in touch with our friends,” he said. “If we didn’t have something to do and a reason to make conversation, I don’t think we’d call each other as much.”
Gerber also expressed how great it’s been to have a safe way to talk to friends and continue having fun during the pandemic.
“It’s been really hard,” she said. “I just think it’s so important to stay connected to people and have a laugh once in a while. It also keeps the brain active and keeps the blues away.”
She added that she’s even met some new women who “sub in” for others during bridge nights, allowing her to get to know new people that she might not have met otherwise.
Her husband, Bill Gerber, said that there are four couples that have taken part in euchre game nights for more than half a decade, as they all started playing around the time they got married.
“A successful night isn’t what the score is, it’s how many giggles you get in,” he said. “After being together for so long, it’s about being able to take shots at one another and kid around with each other. It’s really been a lot of fun.”
The Gerbers added that Trickster keeps games flowing along, shuffling virtual cards automatically without prompting.
“After all this is over, we will have to relearn how to shuffle the cards,” Rachel Gerber said, with a laugh.
Noel said a few women used to meet outside at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens to play bridge in person during the warm summer months. With winter weather well on its way, however, Trickster games and other ways of staying in touch will become even more important.
“Before the summer, when it was really cold in March, April, almost every day I tried to call somebody that I might not have normally seen, and people would call me to see how I was doing,” Noel said. “I think this winter I’ll be doing more of that, too.”
She also plays dice with friends over Zoom, each player using a set. Some of those games also occurred at the arboretum this past summer, but everyone used their dice.
“That’s what would make me nervous, using each other’s dice or touching all the same cards,” Noel said. “It’s a way of keeping control of the germs.”
Noel encourages people to try using Zoom to stay connected with others, even if they don’t play games. She’s even planning on using Zoom to continue her holiday tradition of decorating Christmas cookies with her grandchildren after dropping off baking supplies outside their home.
“And I am what you would call electronically challenged,” she said. “If I can do it, anybody can. It just takes some determination and fooling around, and I thought, ‘Well, I have the time.’”