“The Collected Haiku of Raymond Roseliep,” which includes all of the known published haiku by the author, recently received first place in the Merit Book Awards from the Haiku Society of America for the best haiku book published in 2018.
A native of Farley, Iowa, Roseliep graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Loras College in 1939 and later received a Master of Arts in English from Catholic University of America in 1948. He went on to receive a Doctor of Philosophy in English Literature from Notre Dame University in 1954.
Ordained in 1943 at St. Raphael Cathedral in Dubuque, Roseliep joined the faculty of Loras College in 1946, while working on his masters degree. He died in 1983.
A widely published writer and recognized member of the Poetry Society of America earning prestigious accolades, Roseliep began experimenting with haiku in 1960, publishing 11 collections between 1976 and his death. In addition to major haiku publications publishing his work regularly, his work has appeared in more than 90 other magazines, anthologies and text books.