MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Timber Lake Playhouse will host auditions for its upcoming 2023 season.
Children and adults are invited to audition. Timber Lake Playhouse will be casting for the following performance opportunities:
TLP Summer Mainstage Season: Casting will be for actors and actresses performing roles this summer in the ensemble casts of “Grease,” “The Sound of Music,” “9 to 5” and “Jersey Boys.”
Magic Owl Children’s Theatre: Actors and actresses who can play ages 14 to 23 for roles in the summer production of “Pigtails.”
The Next Stage Jr Theatre: Actors and actresses for the summer production of “Matilda Jr.” This will be performed as a regular summer production. Roles are open to all middle- and high school-aged performers.
Auditions will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road.
Recommended for you
Auditionees are asked to prepare 32 bars of a song and bring sheet music. An accompanist will be provided or an accompaniment track can be used. There will be a dance combination taught at the end of every hour. It is recommended to wear clothes for easy movement and appropriate shoes.
Video auditions also will be accepted. It should include a short monologue, 32 bars of a song and a short dance. Include a headshot and resume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.