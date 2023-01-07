While the origins of stained glass are cloaked in myth and speculation, it generally is agreed upon by historians that once stained glass made its way into religious buildings, its purpose was clear: To tell the stories of the Bible to the mostly illiterate masses of Europe.

The windows were filled with figures and scenes, and they often were accompanied by complex designs, patterns and symbols.

Editor’s note: This is the 19th of an ongoing series that highlights the stained-glass art collections of tri-state worship spaces. Look for the next installment the first Saturday of February.

If you know of a church in the tri-states that you would like to see featured in this stained-glass collection series, contact Michelle London at michelle.london@thmedia.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.