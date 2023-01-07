While the origins of stained glass are cloaked in myth and speculation, it generally is agreed upon by historians that once stained glass made its way into religious buildings, its purpose was clear: To tell the stories of the Bible to the mostly illiterate masses of Europe.
The windows were filled with figures and scenes, and they often were accompanied by complex designs, patterns and symbols.
At Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dubuque, one of the churches in Holy Spirit Parish, more than 50 stained-glass windows filled with historic figures and scenes are examples of what those ecclesiastical Gothic windows in European churches might have looked like.
Built in 1915 and dedicated in 1916, Holy Ghost Catholic Church was designed in the Italian Basilica-style by well-known Dubuque architect Guido Beck. The building was constructed in the shape of a cross.
An Austrian immigrant, Beck also designed St. Columbkille Catholic Church, St. Anthony’s Church, Sacred Heart Church and a number of other churches in and around Dubuque.
While there is no doubt who designed the church, no record exists of who designed and created the windows. It’s believed that Key City Decorative Glass Works, a Dubuque company that made glass for window sashes and doors, might have been involved in the installation of the windows, but most likely the company didn’t have a hand in making them.
“The question is whether Key City would have had the ability (at that time) to do all of that,” said Duane Hagerty, president and CEO of Heritage Works. “Probably not. The windows may have come from the studio in pieces and they may have done the leading and installed them. Or they could have just assisted in the installation.”
The windows weren’t all installed at the time of the building’s dedication.
“The windows were ribbed glass, and art glass would be installed later,” said Dick Vorwald, a member of Holy Spirit Parish. “That was kind of typical for these churches. They’d build the church, then raise money to put the stained-glass windows in. Of course, there was a lot of money they had to raise just to build the building, so stained glass came later.”
In 2001, Father David Schatz, who was serving Holy Ghost at the time, put together a committee of students for a stained-glass windows project with the purpose of creating a book that could serve as a self-guided tour of Holy Ghost’s windows.
“I don’t think he realized what an undertaking it would be,” said Holy Ghost congregation member Angie Breitbach. “The following year, he recruited several church members, including me. The whole project took four years.”
The final result is a booklet filled with the stories of the windows, including the religious symbols of the saints and the details of the rose windows, which often are overlooked because of the overall beauty of these large windows usually found high on the walls of churches.
Holy Ghost has three rose windows. The red rose window tells the message of the Nicene Creed, a statement of belief that was adopted at the First Council of Nicaea in 325 AD. It is believed that council was attended by St. Nicholas of Myra, the inspiration for Santa Claus.
The blue rose windows depicts the suffering of Christ, from the betrayals of some disciples to the compassion of Veronica. The center of this window includes the Christogram IHS, the first three letters of the name Jesus in Greek.
The Christ the King rose window, with its unusual colors and art deco design, might have been designed and installed at a later date than most of the other windows.
“I would say the ’60s,” Hagerty said. “It’s a very modern design.”
The window details Jesus’ victory over sin and death with symbols like a crown, the Nativity, a cross rising from the tomb and a fiery wagon ascending to Heaven.
Members of the stained-glass committee used to give tours of the church when they first completed the detailed stories of the windows.
“We would start in the center of the church, the center of the cross,” Breitbach said. “We would start with the (Joseph Walter) painting, and then the rose windows. From there, people could go on their own.”
The Walter painting on the ceiling, of God during creation, is the only remaining painting of several of the Dubuque artist’s works that once graced the church.
Walter, an Austrian immigrant who came to Dubuque around 1897, became one of the Midwest’s most celebrated religious painters after his dream of opening a studio and painting portraits proved less than successful.
“He did work in quite a few churches,” said Tom Welu, president of the Friends of Joseph Walter Society. “His work is in at least 182 churches in five states.”
Holy Ghost used to have several Walter paintings, some of which proved to be controversial.
Vince Meis, a longtime member of Holy Spirit Parish, remembered coming to Holy Ghost in the mid ‘60s.
“Monsignor Jaeger told me then that when he first came to the church, the women of the parish were up in arms because of the painting of the sacrifice of Isaac,” he said.
The painting, which was once on the right side of the altar, was painted over, along with many of Walter’s other works, sometime in the late ’50s and early ’60s.
“They felt it was teaching violence to the children,” Breitbach said. “Of course, it wasn’t. It was teaching Scripture.”
While some of the artwork is gone, the stained-glass windows have remained, continuing to tell their stories.
“There used to be a concern that stained glass could be a distraction from the Mass, which is a celebration of the sacrifice of Christ and sacrificial love,” Vorwald said. “But the Book of Hebrews will tell you that we’re surrounded by a great cloud of witnesses, including our ancestors. I look at these windows, and that’s what I see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.