GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St., will host its “Small Art — Big Impact” fundraiser from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
Artists have donated small works of original art, each priced at $30, with proceeds benefiting the center. Included will be drawings, paintings, sculptures, pottery, jewelry, assemblage, silk scarves and more created by more than 50 artists.
Among them are Gail Chavenelle, John Martinson, Paul Chase, Richard Hess, Laura Scoles, Paul Eschleman, Brian McCormick, Jerry Kaiser, Geoffrey Mikol, Arthur Geisert, Janet Checker, Carol Mantey, Sandra Principe, Charlene Price and Karen Stockwell.
Music will be provided by Debra Stevens, a member of the Dubuque band, Tapestry. There also will be beer, wine and cider for sale, with free popcorn.
Admission is $5 and free for those 10 and younger.