Every weekday morning, Marcus DeJesus rises at 4 a.m. while wife Britt and son Vini continue their slumber nearby.
He quietly ventures in to his music studio, located within his Dubuque home, and picks up his prized possession — a six-string acoustic guitar crafted in 2003 by the late Sergio Abreu.
It’s No. 488 out of less than 800 the famed luthier made in the past 40 years.
String by string, he gently begins waking the instrument, plucking strings, adjusting knobs and bringing it in tune.
He pulls up a log on his laptop, charting a detailed outline of every piece of music he’s been practicing, what he’s been practicing, how he’s been practicing and what he needs to drill to keep his fingers agile between classical, jazz, blues, rock and improvisation that he’s frequently called to play.
For the next two hours, his fingers dance along the fretboard, each day of the week focusing on a different element of his practice regimen.
Then, he sets off to work in Madison, Wis., where he teaches elementary music full time.
A brief break in the day finds him again picking up his instrument.
Then, in the evening after returning to Dubuque, he’s practicing for another two hours.
His routine is one he adopted as a music student at Clarke University, before graduating in 2014 and pursuing his master’s degree at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He eventually settled back in Dubuque, where he also teaches music at Clarke University and Loras College, as well as maintains approximately 12 private guitar students through his home studio.
“It might seem tedious,” DeJesus said of his dedicated practicing that accompanies his busy schedule as a musician, teacher, father and husband. “But there comes a time after college, when you’re not in that educational environment anymore, and as a teacher, where you’re more focused on the progress of your students. It can be easy to lose your momentum and your growth as a musician. You have to find ways to continue to challenge yourself.”
At 31, his hard work is paying off.
DeJesus will be among a roster of eight elite classical guitarists from across the globe who have been selected to perform as part of a biannual international classical guitar festival titled, “Festival Internacional de Violão do Espírito Santo,” also known simply as, “FIVES.”
It will take place from March 28 through 31 in Vitoria, Brazil, and will include concerts, masterclasses, lectures and a contest for emerging classical guitarists.
DeJesus originally is from Brazil. He moved to Dubuque with his family as a child. He began his guitar studies at age 10, with his father as one of his first teachers. He graduated from Dubuque Hempstead High School, and from college to his professional career, has continued to contribute to the tri-state community through guitar.
He has appeared as a soloist with the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra and the Southern Illinois Symphony, in addition to performing in a variety of jazz ensembles, including the Larry Busch Big Band, Hunter Fuerste and His American Vintage Orchestra and the Mistletones. In addition, DeJesus also performed with his group, the Blu Flame Duo.
As a student and emerging professional guitarist, DeJesus previously collaborated with the festival’s coordinator, Moacyr Teixeira Neto, who invited DeJesus to appear for this year’s event as a performer, lecturer and contest judge.
DeJesus will play the selections he plans to perform for the festival in a pair of upcoming local concerts.
The first will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in Jansen Music Hall on the Clarke University campus. The second will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Galena (Ill.) Center for the Arts.
The repertoire will showcase works by composers from the United States, Brazil, Germany, Paraguay, Russia and Spain.
The festival was established four years ago as a way to highlight the art of classical guitar and the international performers keeping it at the forefront. It also provides an opportunity for up-and-coming talent to further their studies by learning from those performers firsthand.
“At this level, you’re playing with the big boys,” said DeJesus, who will appear in the festival alongside his longtime classical guitar idol, Fabio Zanon. “It’s exciting and a bit nerve-wrecking. But it’s a chance for me to be a part of a celebration of classical guitar and of the music composed for classical guitar.”
With his dedicated practice and commitment as an educator, DeJesus also is authoring a book about developing a practice technique to help other performers hone their skills.
“At this point in my life, I know what repertoire suits me well, and I’m excited to showcase that and to continue growing,” he said. “But I’m also excited to be in a position to help develop younger musicians. That’s why I wanted to stay in this area. It has given me a way and an opportunity to be able to do that.”
Event: “Poesias — Poems of a Guitar,” Marcus DeJesus, guitar. Times/dates/sites: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, Jansen Music Hall, Clarke University, 1550 Clarke Drive; 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, Galena (Ill.) Center for the Arts,
971 Gear St. Cost: Free.
