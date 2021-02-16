February is Pet Dental Month. With that, there is one thing that everyone can agree upon: Dog breath is gross.
Periodontal disease, the primary cause of dreaded “dog breath,” is one of the most common problems seen in pets. It is estimated that 70% to 80% of pets have some degree of dental disease by the time they are 3 years old.
Besides affecting the health of the teeth, dental disease also puts a tremendous amount of stress on a pet’s organs, which can lessen their quality of life and shorten their life span.
How it begins
After your pet eats, plaque begins to accumulate on the teeth within a few hours, consisting of saliva, bacteria and food particles. The bacteria excrete toxins and enzymes that break down the gum tissue. As a result, the gums become inflamed, and pet owners might notice a foul odor from a pet’s mouth.
If the plaque is allowed to remain on the teeth, it mineralizes into hard, brown tartar that can contribute to gum disease and lead to abscessed teeth, gingival loss and pain.
Additional medical problems can develop from the bacteria that can spread from the inflamed gums to the rest of the body, affecting the heart, kidneys and liver.
Accessing the risks
All pets are at risk for developing dental disease. Smaller breeds of dogs generally are more susceptible than larger breeds. Dental disease in cats can be more subtle than in dogs but just as damaging and painful.
Even though periodontal disease is one of the most common health problems in pets, it also is one of the most untreated. Pets often go for years with painful gingivitis, fractured teeth or tooth root abscesses.
Pets often are stoic about many things, particularly oral pain. They adjust the way they eat without pet owners noticing.
The best way to maintain a pet’s oral health is to start with home oral care. There are many products that can help keep a pet’s teeth healthy. Some of these target plaque, while others target tartar. Some do both. However, not all products are effective or even safe.
A good place to start when looking for products for dental care is to visit the Veterinary Oral Health Council (www.vohc.org). This independent organization examines oral health care products and tests whether or not those products help with dental health.
There also are products that your vet might recommend that have not gone through VOHC scrutiny. Some of these are products and toys that, while they might not have the VOHC seal, should be safe for pets and hopefully effective in helping to improve dental health when combined with the other products and strategies.
Care at home
Brushing a pet’s teeth can be hard, but — with practice and patience — it is the best way to stay ahead of dental disease. With regular brushing, pet owners can target specific areas for cleaning and become more familiar with their pet’s mouth, which can help in identifying problems early.
There are many rinses and water additives available and, while not as good as brushing, these can be effective aids in improving and maintaining dental health. These can be useful in dogs and cats that won’t let you brush their teeth.
Dental chews and treats can be extremely helpful, but be careful and monitor your pet. Remember: Your pet has to chew on these products to get any kind of benefit. If your dog is the type that tries to swallow things whole, these products might not be effective and could be dangerous.
Do not use hard bones or antlers. These products frequently lead to fractured teeth, which can become severely worn down. While aggressive chewers might go through recommended products faster, getting harder chews is not recommended.
Many also assume that feeding a dry food is an important (and maybe sufficient) step to preserving dental health. This also is not true. There are dry foods that are specially formulated for dental health, but the vast majority are not. For many pets, feeding a dry or canned food has little effect on how much tartar builds up.
Dental cleaning
Dental cleaning under anesthesia is an important component of a pet’s health care and might be needed regularly, even with good at-home dental care. It can be difficult to assess the full extent of dental disease until your pet is under anesthesia.
If you think about your dental care, the dentist and hygienist are able to closely examine your teeth and perform radiographs without sedation. All of this is important for a pet’s dental health, but there is no animal that is patient enough to have a complete dental exam done without sedation.
After a dental cleaning, homecare recommendations can be even more successful in maintaining dental health in the future, lessening the frequency of needed dental cleanings.
A pet’s teeth are important. This Pet Dental Health Month, make it a goal to say, “no more dog breath.”