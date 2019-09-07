Ten tickets have become available for the popular and sold out Dubuque Museum of Art dining series event Off The Wall 2 at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.
Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar Executive Chef Kevin Scharpf and his team have designed a unique culinary experience, combining art and flavors from around the world, to help engage all of the senses.
Scharpf will share his inspirations throughout dinner and encourage guests to share their reactions.
Tickets are $45 for DuMA members and $60 for guests.
Call Barb Barton at 563-557-1851 ext. 110 for tickets and more information.